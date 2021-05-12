Global Oil Production Increased to 93.4Mln Bpd in April - IEA

(@FahadShabbir)

The global oil production grew by 0.33 million barrels per day (bpd) to 93.4 million bpd month-on-month in April, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The global oil production grew by 0.33 million barrels per day (bpd) to 93.4 million bpd month-on-month in April, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"World oil supply rose 330 kb/d to 93.4 mb/d in April and will increase further in May as the OPEC+ alliance continues to ease output cuts," IEA said in its fresh oil market report.