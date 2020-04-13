UrduPoint.com
Global Oil Production To Reduce By 19Mln BPD Due To OPEC+ New Deal ” Source

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

Global Oil Production to Reduce by 19Mln BPD Due to OPEC+ New Deal " Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The new deal negotiated by the OPEC-non-OPEC group and allied oil producers, including the United States, Canada and Norway, will account for a collective 19 million barrels per day cut in global output, a source in one of the OPEC+ delegations told Sputnik.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers had an extraordinary online meeting to finalize the new deal earlier in the day.

"Counting from today's output level, the total commitments to reduce production will account for almost 19 million barrels per day effective May 1," the source said.

"The figure of 19 million is the collective reduction of all producers, including the International Energy Agency member countries, such as Canada, the US and Norway," the source specified.

