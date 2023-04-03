Global Oil Reserves Low, Some 87Mln Bpd Below Average of Past 5 Years - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Global oil reserves are quite low, some 87 million barrels per day below the average over the past five years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"The volume of world oil reserves is quite low ” 87 million barrels below the five-year average.

But nevertheless, we see that there has been growth in recent months, and this means that we are still seeing an excess of oil on the market today," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.