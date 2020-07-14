UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Oil Supply In June Fell By 12.76Mbd Year-on-Year To Almost 86.3Mbd - OPEC Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Global Oil Supply in June Fell by 12.76Mbd Year-on-Year to Almost 86.3Mbd - OPEC Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Global oil production in June decreased by 12.76 million barrels a day (mbd) year-on-year and averaged 86.29 mbd, OPEC said in its Monthly Oil Market Report on Tuesday.

"Preliminary data indicates that global oil supply decreased by 2.95 mb/d m-o-m to average 86.29 mb/d, down by 12.76 mb/d y-o-y," the report read.

At the same time, production has fallen in the second quarter of 2020 in countries that are not part of the OPEC+ oil curtailment agreement, according to the report.

"In addition to the downward adjustments of the ten non-OPEC countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) by 1.89 mb/d in 2Q20, production shut-ins due to the Covid-19 pandemic, low oil prices and storage or offtake issues in countries outside of the DoC, are estimated to average 3.55 mb/d during the same quarter," OPEC underlined.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same June 2020 Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Senate Committee on Human Rights approves screenin ..

42 seconds ago

Al Dhafra Court of First Instance considers civil ..

50 seconds ago

SPC unveils 2nd Edition of Ithmar media training p ..

1 minute ago

DEWA’s CEO, Indonesia’s Ambassador discuss mec ..

1 minute ago

DLD launches &#039;Conflict of Interest &amp; Part ..

16 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal moves NAB to lodge reference against P ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.