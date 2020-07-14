Global Oil Supply in June Fell by 12.76Mbd Year-on-Year to Almost 86.3Mbd - OPEC Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Global oil production in June decreased by 12.76 million barrels a day (mbd) year-on-year and averaged 86.29 mbd, OPEC said in its Monthly Oil Market Report on Tuesday.

"Preliminary data indicates that global oil supply decreased by 2.95 mb/d m-o-m to average 86.29 mb/d, down by 12.76 mb/d y-o-y," the report read.

At the same time, production has fallen in the second quarter of 2020 in countries that are not part of the OPEC+ oil curtailment agreement, according to the report.

"In addition to the downward adjustments of the ten non-OPEC countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) by 1.89 mb/d in 2Q20, production shut-ins due to the Covid-19 pandemic, low oil prices and storage or offtake issues in countries outside of the DoC, are estimated to average 3.55 mb/d during the same quarter," OPEC underlined.