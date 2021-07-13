UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Oil Supply Increases By 1.1 Million BPD To 95.6 Million BPD In June - IEA

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:11 PM

Global Oil Supply Increases by 1.1 Million BPD to 95.6 million BPD in June - IEA

The global oil supply rose by 1.1 million barrels per day (BPD) and reached 95.6 million in June as the OPEC+ alliance eased oil production cuts, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The global oil supply rose by 1.1 million barrels per day (BPD) and reached 95.6 million in June as the OPEC+ alliance eased oil production cuts, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"A 1.

1 mb/d boost in June, led by Saudi Arabia, pushed global production to 95.6 mb/d, up 7.3 mb/d year-on-year (y o-y). " the IEA said in a monthly report on the oil market.

Oil production is expected to surge in July as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC + members continue to ease cuts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Alliance Saudi Arabia June July Market Million

Recent Stories

151 kanal of land worth Rs. 18 bln retrieved in Ba ..

14 minutes ago

RDIF, Serum Insitute of India to Start Sputnik V P ..

15 minutes ago

Official visit of the head of the external policy ..

35 minutes ago

Completion of 19-year to 'Devdas':Shah Rukh Khan s ..

37 minutes ago

Win a CAR with TECNO Spark Promotion

50 minutes ago

Sarfraz Ahmed buys sacrificial animals for Eid-ul- ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.