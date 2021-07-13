Global Oil Supply Increases by 1.1 Million BPD to 95.6 million BPD in June - IEA

The global oil supply rose by 1.1 million barrels per day (BPD) and reached 95.6 million in June as the OPEC+ alliance eased oil production cuts, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday

"A 1.

1 mb/d boost in June, led by Saudi Arabia, pushed global production to 95.6 mb/d, up 7.3 mb/d year-on-year (y o-y). " the IEA said in a monthly report on the oil market.

Oil production is expected to surge in July as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC + members continue to ease cuts.