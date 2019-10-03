Global Oil Supply May Decrease Due to Shale Oil Market Problems - Saudi Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Global oil supply may see a decrease, including due to problems in the shale oil market, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday.

"Supply may become lower. There is a general pattern that is being discussed, about shale oil ...

Maybe people will have to revisit their numbers about the future trajectory of supply. Keep it in mind also," Salman said at the Russian Energy Week forum.

The Russian Energy Week runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.