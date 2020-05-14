UrduPoint.com
Global Oil Supply To Fall To 9-Year-Low In May As OPEC+ Deal Takes Effect - IEA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Global oil supply will fall in May to a nine-year-low of 88 million barrels per day, as the new OPEC+ oil production cuts deal will take effect, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"Global oil supply is set to fall by a spectacular 12 mb/d in May to a nine-year low of 88 mb/d, as the OPEC+ agreement takes effect and production declines elsewhere. For some OPEC countries, e.g. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE [United Arab Emirates], lower May production is from record highs in April. Led by the United States and Canada, April supplies from countries outside of the deal were already 3 mb/d lower than at the start of the year," the IEA said in its fresh oil market report.

