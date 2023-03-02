Global Pace of Reforms Toward Equal Rights for Women Hits 20-Year Low - World Bank

The global pace of reforms related to the equal treatment of women hit a 20-year record low, the World Bank said on Thursday in a new report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The global pace of reforms related to the equal treatment of women hit a 20-year record low, the World Bank said on Thursday in a new report.

"In 2022, only 34 gender-related legal reforms were recorded across 18 countries � the lowest number since 2001. Most reforms focused on increasing paid leave for parents and fathers, removing restrictions to women's work, and mandating equal pay," the report said.

The World Bank estimates that it will take another 1,549 reforms to reach substantial legal gender equality. At the current pace, it would take at least 50 years to implement all those measures, it added.

"In 2022, the global average score on the World Bank's Women, Business and the Law index rose just half a point to 77.1�indicating women, on average, enjoy barely 77 percent of the legal rights that men do. At the current pace of reform, in many countries a woman entering the workforce today will retire before she will be able to gain the same rights as men, the report notes," the report said.

The report, entitled Women, Business and the Law 2023, explored the situation in 190 countries with respect to laws and regulations related to areas affecting women's economic participation such as mobility, workplace, pay, marriage, parenthood, entrepreneurship, assets and pensions.

"Today, just 14 countries � all high-income economies � have laws that give women the same rights as men," the report stated.

About 2.4 billion women of working age around the world still do not have equal rights with men. Studies estimate at more than $5 trillion the global economic gains if women started and scaled new businesses at the same rate as men do, according to the World Bank.

The report urged countries to make decisive steps to eliminate gender-related disparities.