Global Passenger Air Traffic Up 31% Year-on-Year in June - IATA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Global air passenger traffic is continuing its post-COVID-19 recovery, increasing by 31% in June year-on-year, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Tuesday.

"Total traffic in June 2023 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose 31.0% compared to June 2022. Globally, traffic is now at 94.2% of pre-COVID levels," the IATA said in a press release.

For the first half of 2023, total air traffic grew by 47.2% year-on-year, where� international traffic grew by 33.7% and domestic traffic by 27.2%, the press release read.

According to IATA's market analysis data, the strongest growth was recorded in the Asia-Pacific region (+90.1%). Africa and the middle East also showed strong growth (+31.

8% and +28.3%, respectively), while Latin America grew at a slightly slower pace at 18.7%. Europe and North America showed the weakest growth at 13% and 12.9%, respectively.

"The northern summer travel season got off to a strong start in June with double-digit demand growth and average load factors topping 84%. Planes are full which is good news for airlines, local economies, and travel and tourism dependent jobs. All benefit from the industry's ongoing recovery," IATA Director General Willie Walsh said.

Air passenger traffic was crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions throughout 2020-2021. In 2020, some airlines reported as much as a 75% decline in demand for international flights compared with 2019.