Global radar company Vayyar launches new 4D home sensor at CES

LAS VEGAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):Global leading radar company, Vayyar Imaging, unveiled new 4D home sensor at the ongoing 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The new sensor requires no wearables or buttons and works without the use of any camera. Its new features include detecting falls, identifying intruders and sending an alarm in case an anomaly is detected.

Vayyar's intelligent sensors could monitor location, posture as well as vital signs, enabling behavioral monitoring such as time spent at rest, in and out of bed, nocturnal roaming, and restroom visits, Raviv Melamed, CEO and co-founder of Vayyar, told Xinhua.

"With the new sensor, we can turn any room into a smart room, caring for people, especially the elderly, without violating their privacy through cameras. It is like living with a doctor and a security guard rolled into one," he said.

Once placed on the wall, the sensor automatically scans the environment monitoring health and safety, he said.

Information can be displayed on a real-time dashboard tracking activity throughout a facility, providing simultaneous visibility of location, activity levels and vital signs for multiple people.

Melamed told Xinhua the company is seeking more cooperation with Chinese partners in the technologies of elderly care, automotive driving and medical treatment such as cancer detection.

Vayyar also launched the world's first full 60GHz high-performance, high-resolution, low-cost automotive-grade radar on a chip at this year's CES.

The annual tech show, which runs from Tuesday to Friday, drew more than 4,500 exhibitors from over 160 countries.

Nearly 20,000 new transformative tech products are on show, encompassing 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities and resilience, sports, robotics and more.