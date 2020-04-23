Global Remittances Projected to Decline by 20% in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Crisis - World Bank

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:26 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Countries with middle and low levels of income will face with one of the sharpest declines in remittances in recent history as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the World Bank said in a news release on Wednesday.

"Global remittances are projected to decline sharply by about 20 percent in 2020 due to the economic crisis induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown," the World Bank said. "Remittances to low and middle-income countries (LMICs) are projected to fall by 19.7 percent to $445 billion, representing a loss of a crucial financing lifeline for many vulnerable households.

The projected fall will largely stem from a decline in the wages and employment of migrant workers, the Bank added.

"The ongoing economic recession caused by COVID-19 is taking a severe toll on the ability to send money home and makes it all the more vital that we shorten the time to recovery for advanced economies," World Bank Group President David Malpass said in the release.

Malpass vowed that the World Bank would continue to support countries in their efforts to maintain this important source of income and safeguard the basic needs of the poorest communities,

