UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Retailers Exchange Ideas At Annual Expo Amid E-commerce Expansion Challenges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:56 AM

Global retailers exchange ideas at annual expo amid e-commerce expansion challenges

Over 800 companies from nearly 100 countries and regions gathered here for the annual expo of the U.S. National Retail Federation (NRF), which offers new ideas, perspectives and technologies to global industry insiders

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Over 800 companies from nearly 100 countries and regions gathered here for the annual expo of the U.S. National Retail Federation (NRF), which offers new ideas, perspectives and technologies to global industry insiders.

The NRF 2020 Vision: Retail's Big Show expects to see some 38,000 people, including exhibitors, industry visitors, experts and speakers, pouring into the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan on Jan. 12-14, according to the organizer.

The global retail industry is experiencing a major transformation driven by shoppers' growing expectations for convenience and personalization. As pioneers in reshaping the retail landscape, over a dozen Chinese companies, including lenovo, Qingdao Hisense, Sumni Tech, and Wintec System, joined the grand show with high-quality hardware facilities and retail solutions designed to enhance modern user experience.

CEO of microsoft Satya Nadella and Kevin Johnson, president and CEO of Starbucks, are among the over 400 speakers invited by the NRF to share their insights and perspectives at more than 100 panels and speeches during the 2020 show.

The event comes at a time when the brick-and-mortar stores are facing mounting challenges due to the expansion of e-commerce.

According to Coresight Research, Forever 21, Walgreens, GameStop, Gap and other chains closed over 9,300 stores in 2019, the biggest year ever for store shutdowns in the United States.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Qingdao Manhattan United States 2019 2020 Event From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Korea's hydrogen economy drive going smoothly

4 minutes ago

Brazil could begin rolling out 5G in 2022: officia ..

4 minutes ago

Qatari Foreign Minister to Visit Iraq for Talks on ..

4 minutes ago

China's small commodity hub plans to double cargo ..

13 minutes ago

Israel floods Gaza farmland, causing $500,000 in d ..

14 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Sarraj, Haftar t ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.