Open Menu

Global Shares Higher As Fed Begins Meeting And Japan Hikes Rates

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 05:54 PM

Global shares higher as Fed begins meeting and Japan hikes rates

US and European shares advanced Tuesday, with the S&P 500 notching a fresh record as the US Federal Reserve began a policy making meeting and Japan raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) US and European shares advanced Tuesday, with the S&P 500 notching a fresh record as the US Federal Reserve began a policy making meeting and Japan raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years.

After a positive day on European bourses, all three major Wall Street indices climbed, shrugging off a lackluster open.

The Federal Open Markets Committee on Tuesday began two days of discussions, where policymakers are expected to hold firm on interest rates. But investors will paying attention Wednesday for indications about the Fed's latest thinking.

While investors still expect interest rates to come down at some point this year, recent hotter-than-expected inflation reports have created some doubt in the current consensus that the Fed would commence easing in June.

"Just as the Bank of Japan finally gets around to raising interest rates, investors are still hoping that the US Federal Reserve will cut them," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"Chair Jay Powell and his colleagues on the FOMC are moving more slowly than markets had expected, and that is because US inflation is proving more resilient and stickier than expected. This recalibration of expectations is not guaranteed to derail the equity bull market," he said.

In London, Unilever closed up more than three percent after announcing plans to spin off its ice cream operations and slash thousands of jobs.

German investor confidence surged more than expected in March, a key survey showed Tuesday, helping to lift continental shares.

The Bank of Japan's rate increase was its first since 2007, moving them out of negative territory.

The announcement cheered Japanese stock market investors but the yen fell more than one percent against the dollar after policymakers indicated no further hike was expected in the near term.

Rising prices and wages had finally given the BoJ space to pivot from a policy that has been an outlier in the global economy, where other countries have ramped up borrowing costs to combat inflation.

The bank's move "had a 'dovish hike' written all over it and the yen slumped across the board, most notably against the US dollar," said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at FOREX.com.

- Key figures around 2030 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.8 percent at 39,110.76 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.6 percent at 5,178.51 (close)

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 16,166.79 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,738.30 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 8,201.05 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.3 percent at 17,987.49 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 5,007.92 (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 40,003.60 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.2 percent at 16,529.48 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.7 percent at 3,062.76 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 150.88 yen from 149.15 yen on Monday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0867 from $1.0872

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2721 from $1.2729

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.40 pence from 85.41 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.9 percent at $83.47 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.6 percent at $87.38 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar German Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Powell New York Japan Euro March June Market All From Jobs

Recent Stories

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to fami ..

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased

2 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to est ..

COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..

2 minutes ago
 CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20 ..

CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen soften ..

Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens

2 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

49 minutes ago
 China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct grow ..

China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets

2 minutes ago
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney ..

Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22

2 minutes ago
 BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ..

BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony

2 minutes ago
 EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, ..

EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

2 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

2 minutes ago
 Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate ..

Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business