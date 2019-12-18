Global Shipping Association Proposes $2 Tax on Every Tonne of Vessel Fuel to Cut Emissions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), an association that accounts for 80 percent of the global shipping industry, proposed on Wednesday a program to cut the greenhouse gas emissions from ships by fixing a $2 contribution to every tonne of fuel used for the next ten years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), an association that accounts for 80 percent of the global shipping industry , proposed on Wednesday a program to cut the greenhouse gas emissions from ships by fixing a $2 contribution to every tonne of fuel used for the next ten years.

The program, dubbed the International Maritime Research and Development board (IMRB), aims to accelerate the development of low carbon and zero-carbon fuels to achieve by 2050 the ambition of reducing emissions by half.

"This mandatory contribution would be fixed at two US Dollars per tonne of fuel oil, sufficient to raise around 5 billion US dollars over a ten year period," the ICS proposal read.

The 30-page document added that although the initiative was funded by the world's major shipping associations, additional sponsors were welcomed.

"The coalition of industry associations behind this proposal are showing true leadership. The shipping industry must reduce its CO2 emissions to meet the ambitious challenge that the International Maritime Organization has set. ... This proposal is simple, accountable and deliverable and we hope governments will support this bold move," ICS chairman Esben Poulsson was quoted as saying in the press release.

Earlier in the month, the European Union agreed to become the first region to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The plan presupposes that EU countries will cut CO2 emissions and compensate the emissions that can not be eliminated by planting more trees and introducing carbon capture technologies that would see the CO2 buried underground.