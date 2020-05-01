UrduPoint.com
Global Smartphone Market Suffered Record Year-on-Year Decline In Q1 2020 - Research Firm

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 11:56 AM

Global smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2020 suffered its largest year-on-year decline ever in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 275.8 million devices shipped from January to March, an 11.7 percent drop from the first quarter of 2019, International Data Corporation (IDC) market research company revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Global smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2020 suffered its largest year-on-year decline ever in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 275.8 million devices shipped from January to March, an 11.7 percent drop from the first quarter of 2019, International Data Corporation (IDC) market research company revealed.

"Worldwide smartphone shipments decreased 11.7% year over year in the first quarter of 2020 ... In total, companies shipped 275.8 million smartphones during 1Q20. Although the first quarter usually experiences a sequential (quarter over quarter) decline in shipments ... this is the largest annual (year over year) decline ever. The drop comes as no surprise as 1Q20 marked the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the peak of the lockdowns in China, which extended to the rest of the world by the end of the quarter," IDC experts said.

According to IDC, the largest decline in shipments (20.3 percent) was seen in China, and it had a huge impact on the global market since China accounts for almost a quarter of worldwide smartphone shipments.

"Other regions that contributed to the drastic worldwide decline were the United States and Western Europe, which declined by 16.

1% and 18.3% respectively," the research said.

South Korean tech giant Samsung has become a leader in the global supply of smartphones, replacing US company Apple in this position. Samsung shipped 58.3 million smartphones in the given period and regained its top position with 21.1-percent share despite an 18.9-percent year-over-year decline.

China's Huawei held the number two position with a 17.8-percent share of the global smartphone market despite a decline in shipments of 17.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Apple shipped 36.7 million iPhones in the given period and was ranked third with 13.3-percent share of the global market.

"However, shipments were down only 0.4% year over year, which is the lowest annual decline among the top 3 vendors. This is primarily due to the continued success of its iPhone 11 series," IDC said.

Chinese tech manufacturers Xiaomi and Vivo round out the top five with 10.7-percent and 9-percent share of the global market, respectively.

