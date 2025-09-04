Global SME Summit-2025 draws positive vibes for Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Pakistan has been acclaimed by international business leaders at the Global SME Summit 2025 in Davos, with particularly positive feedback from Swiss and Arab chambers following intense engagements with Usman Shaukat, President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

Currently representing Pakistan at the crucial global event, Usman Shaukat shared insights of Pakistan's efforts in fostering foreign investment linkages.

During an exclusive talk with APP on Thursday, the RCCI President confirmed that global trust in Pakistan's conducive business environment has grown as he received positive vibes from meeting various global business dignitaries.

"Meetings and engagements with the Swiss Chamber of Commerce were positive where I presented the key steps Pakistan has taken to establish an enabling investment environment", he said.

Usman said that the host chamber was also briefed about the ways and means to further strengthen ties between the two chambers.

The RCCI President also held meetings with Arab Chamber leaders on the sidelines of the summit where discussions on enhancing the small business linkages were made.

"Productive meetings with corporate leaders further solidified ties, while discussions with the Arab Chamber centered on bilateral trade", he said.

In his presentation on Wednesday, he focused on investment opportunities, spotlighting the establishment of economic zones and the operational Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

“I have highlighted the august of business leaders that SIFC is fostering a supportive environment for international businesses, traders, and investors,” Usman explained, adding that the government’s one-window operation initiative was also elaborated during his bilateral and multilateral meetings.

The president shared Pakistan’s FDI statistics, which also drew encouraging positive response.

“The message was clear; Pakistan is open for business,” Usman Shaukat said, adding that the event fostered collaboration with global chambers and strengthened bilateral linkages.

As Day-2 of the summit begins on Thursday with parallel discussions, the RCCI president expressed confidence for more positive engagements and discussion about sustained momentum in international partnerships.

Usman expressed gratitude for the support by Pakistan's diplomatic mission in Switzerland for extending their full facilitating support to the visiting Pakistani delegation.

Traders community has lauded the positive endorsements from global chambers signalling exclusive outlook for Pakistan's economic revival. They expressed hopes of attracting investment in key sectors.