Global Stock Markets Fall On Fed Warning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:53 PM

Europe's stock markets sank Thursday, taking their cue from earlier losses in Asia after the head of the US Federal Reserve warned about the "uncertain" outlook for the virus-hit US economy

The European Central Bank announced it was offering additional temporary relief to banks to help them cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, easing requirements on the capital they are required to hold.

The European Central Bank announced it was offering additional temporary relief to banks to help them cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, easing requirements on the capital they are required to hold.

In late morning deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies shed 0.9 percent as investors awaited the Bank of England's latest monetary policy decision at 1100 GMT, when it is expected to maintain its key interest rate at 0.1 percent.

Heading into the half-way stage in the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 shares index dipped 0.6 percent and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.7 percent.

