Global stock markets firmer

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ):Global stock markets were firmer Friday on fresh hopes US leaders will finally agree a coronavirus economic stimulus package but sharply rising case numbers and weak data in Europe capped gains.

Generally solid company earnings helped sentiment although the markets are concerned the upward momentum of the third quarter may now slow as governments introduce new restrictions to tame the upsurge in the pandemic.

Investors appeared largely unmoved by the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden before the November 3 vote.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said both parties "continue to be engaged in negotiations, and I am hopeful we will be able to reach an agreement." Pelosi has sought this week to pin down a deal with Republican President Trump's Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin even as Senate Republicans remain unconvinced.

- 'Encouragement in uncertain times' - "Stock markets (are) getting a bit of a boost into the end of the week as Mnuchin and Pelosi work towards a stimulus package -- and earnings offer encouragement in these uncertain times," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

Bets on a Biden win and a Democratic sweep of both houses of Congress have risen recently, with the consensus being that such an outcome would see the passage of an even bigger stimulus than the one of around $2 trillion being discussed now.

In Europe, Frankfurt, Paris and London stocks advanced despite survey data showing that economic activity shrank due to a resurgence in coronavirus.

London was also boosted by bright earnings from British bank Barclays and rebounding retail sales.

Data provider IHS Markit said that its closely watched composite eurozone PMI index fell in October for the third consecutive month to 49.2 points from 50.4 points in September.

Any reading above 50 points indicates that business activity is expanding, but a level below 50 points means the economy is contracting.

The country index for Germany slid fractionally to 54.5 points, but at that level it nevertheless registered solid expansion. The barometer for France however declined to 47.3 from 48.5.

Britain's composite PMI slipped to 52.9 from 56.5 as the novel coronavirus curbed activity once more.

- Key figures around 1400 GMT - New York - Dow Jones: FLAT at 28,382.54 points London - FTSE 100: UP 1.5 percent at 5,875.08 Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.2 percent at 12,693.58 Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.5 percent at 4,926.48 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.3 percent at 3,214.10 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 23,516.59 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.5 percent at 24,918.78 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.0 percent at 3,278.00 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1837 from $1.1818 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 104.75 yen from 104.86 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3064 from $1.3145 Euro/pound: UP at 90.73 pence from 90.33 penceWest Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $40.61 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: FLAT at $42.44