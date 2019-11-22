UrduPoint.com
Global Stock Markets Rebound As Trade Optimism Returns

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:37 PM

Global stock markets rebound as trade optimism returns

Stock markets rallied Friday as hopes resurfaced that China and the United States could quickly strike a mini trade deal, pending a wider agreement later, dealers said

"Markets appear to have found some sense of positivity in a week that has seen its fair share of pessimism over the growing feeling the trade talks may have ground to a standstill", said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

"Markets appear to have found some sense of positivity in a week that has seen its fair share of pessimism over the growing feeling the trade talks may have ground to a standstill", said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

Optimism returned to trading floors after a report said China's point man on the US tariffs talks had offered to host a meeting to help push through their crucial mini pact.

