Global Stock Markets Rebound As Trade Optimism Returns

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:10 PM

Stock markets rallied Friday as hopes resurfaced that China and the United States could quickly strike a mini trade deal, pending a broader agreement later, dealers said

"Markets appear to have found some sense of positivity in a week that has seen its fair share of pessimism over the growing feeling the trade talks may have ground to a standstill", said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

"Markets appear to have found some sense of positivity in a week that has seen its fair share of pessimism over the growing feeling the trade talks may have ground to a standstill", said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

Optimism returned to trading floors after a report said China's point man on the US tariffs talks had offered to host a meeting to help push through their crucial mini pact.

At the same time, investors were nervous that the deal could collapse at any minute after US lawmakers passed a bill supporting Hong Kong rights, causing anger in Beijing.

More Stories From Business

