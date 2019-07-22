UrduPoint.com
Global Stockpile Of Over 5Bln Barrels Protects Consumers From Iran Crisis - Energy Agency

Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:02 PM

Global Stockpile of Over 5Bln Barrels Protects Consumers From Iran Crisis - Energy Agency

The crisis created by Iran's seizure of a UK oil tanker in the Persian Gulf is unlikely to affect consumers due to more than 5 billion barrels in global oil reserves, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The crisis created by Iran's seizure of a UK oil tanker in the Persian Gulf is unlikely to affect consumers due to more than 5 billion barrels in global oil reserves, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a press release on Monday.

"Consumers can be reassured that the oil market is currently well supplied, with oil production exceeding demand in the first half of 2019, pushing up global stocks by 900,000 barrels per day," the release said. "OECD [Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development] commercial stocks now total more than 2.

9 billion barrels, which is higher than the five-year average."

In addition, governments of 30 nations belonging to the IEA hold another 1.55 billion barrels of emergency oil stocks, with an additional 650 million barrels held by industry under government obligations, the release said.

About 20 million barrels of oil pass through the Persian Gulf's Straits of Hormuz daily - a supply threatened by the seizure of UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero by Iranian commandos on Friday and by the UK's seizure of an Iranian oil tanker two weeks earlier.

