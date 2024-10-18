Open Menu

Global Stocks Climb As ECB Cuts Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 06:57 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) European and US stock markets mainly rose Thursday as the European Central Bank cut interest rates and results from key chip maker TSMC calmed fears that the tech sector was struggling.

Wall Street indices were mixed on a day of renewed interest in chipmakers and designers like Nvidia.

Traders were also digesting fresh data published Thursday showing a rise in retail sales last month, and another interest rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Mill Street Research chief strategist Sam Burns told AFP that the positive economic news in the US, and the rate cut in Europe, had helped stocks to return to near all-time highs.

"Earnings reports so far have been pretty good and there doesn't seem to be too much concern, at least so far, about the election and things like that," he said.

