Global stocks climb as ECB cuts rates and tech rebounds

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) European and US stock markets mainly rose Thursday as the European Central Bank cut interest rates and results from key chip maker TSMC calmed fears that the tech sector was struggling.

Wall Street indices were mixed on a day of renewed interest in chipmakers and designers like Nvidia.

Traders were also digesting fresh data published Thursday showing a rise in retail sales last month, and another interest rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Mill Street Research chief strategist Sam Burns told AFP that the positive economic news in the US, and the rate cut in Europe, had helped stocks to return to near all-time highs.

"Earnings reports so far have been pretty good and there doesn't seem to be too much concern, at least so far, about the election and things like that," he said.

All the major eurozone exchanges closed higher, pulling London up with them, after the ECB cut its main interest rate a quarter percentage-point and expressed confidence that inflation is coming under control.

"Overall, the ECB's decision is positive news for investors," said Jochen Stanzl, chief analyst at CMC Markets. "Investors now find themselves in a broadly positive environment, with the ECB supporting the bullish mood rather than obstructing it."

The ECB's decision was widely expected. But its announcement that it believes inflation is coming under control and that eurozone economic activity is slackening suggested further cuts were likely, according to analysts.

"We think the data will support 25 basis point rate cuts at each of the next few meetings, at the very least," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy eurozone economist at Capital Economics.

Earlier Thursday, eurozone inflation for September was revised down to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent, placing it well below the ECB's two-percent target.

A weak economy has also added pressure on the ECB to cut borrowing costs.

The euro slid against the dollar, while gold hit a new record high.

Earlier in the day, Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets closed down, with property stocks tumbling after traders were left disappointed by fresh measures from China's housing minister to ease a real estate crisis.

China, the world's number-two economy, has struggled to recover since lifting strict Covid controls at the end of 2022, battered by a debt crisis in the property sector and torpid consumer demand.

Oil prices inched higher after slumping in recent days.

- Key figures around 2045 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 43,239.05 points (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 5,841.47 (close)

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP less than 0.1 percent at 18,373.61 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.2 percent at 7,583.73 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.8 percent at 19,583.39 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.7 at 8,385.13 points (close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 38,911.19 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.0 percent at 20,079.10 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.1 percent at 3,169.38 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0830 from $1.0859 on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3013 from $1.2986

Dollar/yen: UP at 150.23 yen from 149.63 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.22 pence from 83.62 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $70.67 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.3 percent at $74.45 per barrel