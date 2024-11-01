Global stocks diverge, oil prices gain on geopolitical fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Global stock markets diverged Friday after tame tech earnings and investor jitters less than a week before a neck-and-neck US presidential election

Big tech delivered a mixed bag of earnings this week, with concerns over AI spending overshadowing better-than-expected results from Microsoft and Facebook-parent Meta.

Wall Street closed sharply down on Thursday, with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite index dropping nearly three percent.

Shares in Apple were lower in premarket trading even as the company enjoyed a boost from iPhone sales, while tech titan Amazon surged after it reported strong-than expected results particularly in cloud computing.

Tokyo dropped more than two percent as technology earnings hit it's Nikkei index.

Major European indices fared better, buoyed by a forecast-beating Chinese manufacturing report that boosted hopes for recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

London gained 0.8 percent, despite lingering fears of the consequences of the Labour governments high tax, high spending budget unveiled this week.

The UK's 10-year borrowing rate reached its highest level since November 2023 on Thursday, on fears of a resurgence in inflation.

"Worries continue to swirl about the UK Budget stoking inflation and adding to the debt burden," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

On the data front, investors are awaiting a key monthly US jobs report released later today for signals about the size and pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

"Barring a major surprise, markets will likely maintain their bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by a quarter-point next Wednesday," said Patrick Munnelly, market strategist at Tickmill Group.

Expectations of a major rate cut by the Fed, like the bumper 50 basis point cut in September, have receeded after data showed strong economic growth in the United States and that inflation is just above the central bank's long-term two percent target.