Global stocks down on weak Chinese data

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):Global stocks fell on Tuesday after disappointing data from China deepened concerns over the state of the world's second-largest economy.

Wall Street opened down and European markets were trading firmly in the red following losses in Asia.

Asian stocks ended mixed as a US tech rally initially buoyed investor sentiment, with Tokyo up but Hong Kong shedding 1.0 percent and Shanghai losing 0.1 percent.

"Risk off is the key theme in the markets right now and we are seeing stock averages continue to struggle," said City Index analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

Chinese data released on Tuesday showed slowing growth in July retail sales, while industrial production fell short of analyst expectations and unemployment crept up.

Worries have grown over the heavily indebted property sector and the future of massive developer Country Garden, which has warned of huge losses.

The central bank also cut a key interest rate in a bid to boost growth, in a sign the country's post-Covid rebound is stuttering.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 35,116.34 points London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.2 percent at 7,416.66 Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.7 percent at 15,788.10 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.9 percent at 7,281.87 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.8 percent at 4,295.66 Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.0 percent at 18,581.11 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,176.18 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 32,238.89 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0937 from $1.0908 on Monday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2715 from $1.2686 Euro/pound: UP at 85.99 pence from 85.97 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 145.53 yen from 145.50 yenWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $81.68 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $85.57 per barrel