Open Menu

Global Stocks Down On Weak Chinese Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Global stocks down on weak Chinese data

Global stocks fell on Tuesday after disappointing data from China deepened concerns over the state of the world's second-largest economy

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):Global stocks fell on Tuesday after disappointing data from China deepened concerns over the state of the world's second-largest economy.

Wall Street opened down and European markets were trading firmly in the red following losses in Asia.

Asian stocks ended mixed as a US tech rally initially buoyed investor sentiment, with Tokyo up but Hong Kong shedding 1.0 percent and Shanghai losing 0.1 percent.

"Risk off is the key theme in the markets right now and we are seeing stock averages continue to struggle," said City Index analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

Chinese data released on Tuesday showed slowing growth in July retail sales, while industrial production fell short of analyst expectations and unemployment crept up.

Worries have grown over the heavily indebted property sector and the future of massive developer Country Garden, which has warned of huge losses.

The central bank also cut a key interest rate in a bid to boost growth, in a sign the country's post-Covid rebound is stuttering.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 35,116.34 points London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.2 percent at 7,416.66 Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.7 percent at 15,788.10 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.9 percent at 7,281.87 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.8 percent at 4,295.66 Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.0 percent at 18,581.11 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,176.18 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 32,238.89 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0937 from $1.0908 on Monday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2715 from $1.2686 Euro/pound: UP at 85.99 pence from 85.97 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 145.53 yen from 145.50 yenWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.0 percent at $81.68 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $85.57 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World China Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York Euro July Stocks Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Five injured as lightning strike hits Attock Kurd ..

Five injured as lightning strike hits Attock Kurd police station

3 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated at WCC

Independence Day celebrated at WCC

8 minutes ago
 DC visits collapsed house in tehsil Balambat

DC visits collapsed house in tehsil Balambat

9 minutes ago
 Murree Admin launches operation against illegal co ..

Murree Admin launches operation against illegal construction, encroachments

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM visits Maulana Fazl's residence to co ..

Caretaker PM visits Maulana Fazl's residence to condole over death of party work ..

9 minutes ago
 On PM Kakar's directives, PMDC reshedules MDCAT te ..

On PM Kakar's directives, PMDC reshedules MDCAT test to Sep 10

9 minutes ago
On Aug 15, Kashmiris observe Black Day to condemn ..

On Aug 15, Kashmiris observe Black Day to condemn forcible Indian occupation, de ..

9 minutes ago
 Azadi sports gala, cultural musical night enthrall ..

Azadi sports gala, cultural musical night enthralls audience

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs showcases inspection systems to Nawa ..

Dubai Customs showcases inspection systems to Nawah Energy Company&#039;s delega ..

18 minutes ago
 TMA Hangu unveils app for easy access to municipal ..

TMA Hangu unveils app for easy access to municipal services

12 minutes ago
 ICT Food Authority reviews arrangements for annual ..

ICT Food Authority reviews arrangements for annual 'Langar' at Bari Imam

12 minutes ago
 Senior citizens to be provided absolutely free ser ..

Senior citizens to be provided absolutely free services at their doorstep: DG LD ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business