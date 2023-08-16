Open Menu

Global Stocks Down On Weak Chinese Data

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2023 | 05:54 PM

Global stocks fell Tuesday after disappointing data from China deepened concerns over its economy, while strong US retail numbers and worries surrounding the American banking sector cast a pall on Wall Street

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ):Global stocks fell Tuesday after disappointing data from China deepened concerns over its economy, while strong US retail numbers and worries surrounding the American banking sector cast a pall on Wall Street.

US stocks retreated with major banks including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo ending the day more than two percent lower, after an analyst at ratings agency Fitch warned of the risks of a banking industry downgrade.

The Dow lost 1.0 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 slid 1.2 percent.

European markets closed in the red following a largely negative session in Asia as well. Tokyo finished higher but Hong Kong shed 1.0 percent and Shanghai lost 0.1 percent.

Stronger than expected US retail sales data kept Wall Street stocks "heavy" as it increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates again, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"There isn't enough growth in China and, in the market's mind, there is perhaps too much growth in the US for the Fed's liking," added Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"It is adding to the uncertainty of what comes next, and that uncertainty is adding to the August inclination to take some money off the table." Chinese data released Tuesday showed slowing growth in July retail sales, while industrial production fell short of analyst expectations and unemployment crept up.

Worries have grown over China's heavily indebted property sector and the future of massive developer Country Garden, which has warned of huge losses.

The central bank also cut a key interest rate in a bid to boost growth, a sign that the country's post-Covid rebound is stuttering.

The measure "is unlikely to have much lasting benefit in the absence of government spending," noted Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

It "could even be perceived as unfavourable in the sense that policymakers are starting to hit the panic button," he added.

Beijing also said it would stop reporting the youth unemployment rate, which hit a record 21.3 percent in June, prompting concerns over transparency.

"The lack of transparency continues to irk investors," said Innes, noting that "growing concerns about Chinese property and the prospect of higher US rates have dampened risk appetite." - Key figures around 2050 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 34,946.39 (close) New York - S&P 500: DOWN 1.2 percent at 4,437.86 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 1.1 percent at 13,631.05 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.6 percent at 7,389.64 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.9 percent at 15,767.28 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.1 percent at 7,267.70 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.0 percent at 4,288.57 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.0 percent at 18,581.11 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,176.18 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 32,238.89 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0905 from $1.0908 on Monday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2704 from $1.2686 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.82 pence from 85.97 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 145.57 yen from 145.50 yenWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.8 percent at $80.99 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.5 percent at $84.89 per barrel

