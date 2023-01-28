Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of central bank meetings

Wall Street stocks finished off a positive week on an upbeat note Friday after data showed further ebbing of US inflation, while European equities wobbled before ending the session with meager gains

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ):Wall Street stocks finished off a positive week on an upbeat note Friday after data showed further ebbing of US inflation, while European equities wobbled before ending the session with meager gains.

A benchmark of US inflation closely-watched by the Federal Reserve showed further moderation in December, according to official data.

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 5.0 percent last month from a year ago, a smaller increase than in November but still above the Fed's target rate.

Fed policymakers have hinted that the central bank could enact a quarter-point interest rate hike next week, smaller than a series of recent increases and enough of a shift to raise investor hopes of a policy pivot.

"There's certainly a potential for a softish landing, or at least it hasn't been ruled out," said Art Hogan, an analyst at B. Riley Financial.

The broad-based S&P 500 finished at 4,070.56, up 0.3 percent for the day and 2.5 percent for the week.