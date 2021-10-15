Global stocks extend rally on strong corporate earnings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Global stocks rose on Friday, driven by strong US corporate earnings, while Brent oil rose to its highest level in three years on the back of keen demand from reopening economies.

After Asian and European equities had advanced earlier in the day on better-than-expected US economic data, Wall Street carried on the momentum, opening with a gain of 0.6 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE was up 0.3 percent by mid-afternoon, Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX added 0.6 percent and the CAC 40 in Paris was up by 0.5 percent.

"The US earnings season unfolding... has set a very positive tone so far," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam. "We have seen really healthy numbers out of the US banking sector this week." Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits on Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks.

- Brent oil tops $85 - North Sea Brent crude soared to $85.10 per barrel, a level last seen in October 2018, with the International Energy Agency raising its forecast for demand as coal and gas shortages have triggered a switch to oil.

That boosted London's FTSE 100 index, which briefly hit the highest point since before the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

"While this is an encouraging sign for the UK economy, it remains to be seen if the index will be able to hold onto those gains or if it will pull back once again as the growing inflation concerns along with uncertainty about monetary policy could impact investors confidence moving forward," said Walid Koudmani, analyst at XTB online trading.

Central banks around the world are preparing to start -- or in some cases have started -- winding back the vast financial support put in place at the beginning of the pandemic, which has helped economies rebound and pushed equities to record or multi-year highs.

Soaring prices, supply chain snarls and a brewing energy crisis caused by the reopening from lockdowns have put increasing pressure on finance chiefs to act sooner than they had expected to prevent inflation from getting out of control.

- US economy on track - The US economy appears to be on track, new data showed on Friday, with consumers stepping up spending in September and retail sales posting a surprise 0.7 percent increase, pushed by broad gains that extended beyond gasoline and autos.

Earlier in Asia, Tokyo closed up 1.8 percent and Taipei more than two percent. Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore and Manila also rose.

Hong Kong jumped 1.5 percent, having reopened after two days off, though Jakarta, Bangkok and Wellington dipped.

Expectations for tighter US monetary policy meanwhile pushed the Dollar above 114 Yen for the first time since late 2018.

Bitcoin, meanwhile, tested the $60,000 mark for the first time since May after a report said the US Securities and Exchange Commission was close to approving the first futures exchange-traded fund for the unit.

"This is a key development for the crypto space as it would allow many investors who were on the fence to enter the market in more traditional ways," Koudmani said.

- Key figures around 1345 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 35,124.93 points London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,230.00 Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.6 percent at 15,556.25 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 6,721.75 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,173.96 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.8 percent at 29,068.63 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.5 percent at 25,330.96 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,572.37 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1602 from $1.1597 at 2100 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3745 from $1.3673 Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.41 from 84.82 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 114.40 yen from 113.68 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $84.81 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $82.15 per barrel