Open Menu

Global Stocks Mixed After Tech Drubbing

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Global stocks mixed after tech drubbing

Global stock markets wavered on Friday, a day after shares in major US tech firms took a beating and as investors brace for a week of interest rate decisions

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ):Global stock markets wavered on Friday, a day after shares in major US tech firms took a beating and as investors brace for a week of interest rate decisions.

Following a mixed day on European and Asian bourses, Wall Street finished the week on a muted note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a tiny gain to climb for the 10th straight session for the first time since 2017.

But the Nasdaq again declined, albeit with a much smaller loss than Thursday's rout.

"There wasn't any concerted selling interest, but there wasn't a lot of buying interest either as market participants looked ahead to a busy earnings reporting schedule next week," said Briefing.com, noting the coming reports from Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook.

With this week's focus on earnings, the market's response to results has been a "reflection of what's been priced in" to individual stocks, said Art Hogan of B. Riley Financial.

Both Tesla and Netflix were "priced for perfection" and stumbled after earnings that fell short, said Hogan, pointing to Johnson & Johnson as a company that surged following results, in part due to a much lower valuation.

Besides earnings, next week's calendar includes a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

While the Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates, Hogan said the market could be "disrupted" if the US central bank is more hawkish than expected.

He noted that investors do not expect the Fed to raise rates again in September.

The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are also holding monetary policy meetings next week.

On currency markets, the yen rallied briefly against the dollar after data showed Japanese inflation picked up speed in June, which some saw as putting further pressure on the Bank of Japan to tighten policy.

However, the yen later slid more than one percent as observers suggested the figures were unlikely to shift monetary policymakers from their ultra-loose stance.

The central bank is expected to stand pat at its meeting next week, after governor Kazuo Ueda's recent dovish comments.

- Key figures around 2115 GMT - New York - Dow: UP less than 0.1 percent at 35,227.69 (close) New York - S&P 500: less than 0.1 percent at 4,536.34 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.2 percent at 14,032.81 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,663.73 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 16,177.22 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 7,432.77 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 4,391.41 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.6 percent at 32,304.25 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.8 percent at 19,075.26 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,167.75 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1131 from $1.1130 on Thursday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2852 from $1.2868 Euro/pound: UP at 86.56 pence from 86.50 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 141.77 yen from 140.07 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.8 percent at $81.07 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.9 percent at $77.07 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Governor Dollar Facebook Pakistan Awami Tehreek Company Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York Japan Euro June September Stocks 2017 Market From Tesla Asia Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable tal ..

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable talent, friendly nature

1 hour ago
 UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthe ..

UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthen strategic relations at IDEF ..

1 hour ago
 Two arrested as police start investigation into my ..

Two arrested as police start investigation into mysterious death of DIG Shariq J ..

2 hours ago
 PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

3 hours ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

3 hours ago
Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

4 hours ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

4 hours ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

4 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

4 hours ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

5 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business