Open Menu

Global Stocks Mixed Amid Lingering Unease Over Trade War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 08:44 PM

Global stocks mixed amid lingering unease over trade war

Global stocks were mixed Tuesday as investors digested strong bank earnings and monitored ongoing developments in the US-China trade war amid lingering unease over last week's market gyrations

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Global stocks were mixed Tuesday as investors digested strong bank earnings and monitored ongoing developments in the US-China trade war amid lingering unease over last week's market gyrations.

Some stability has returned to markets after last week's roller-coaster ride over Trump's stop-start tariff announcements, but uncertainty remains over speculation of new levies on high-end technology and pharmaceuticals.

"While financial markets have steadied, with many looking as if they are consolidating at current levels, this feels as if it is the calm before the storm," said David Morrison, senior analyst at financial services firm Trade Nation.

"Markets remain skittish, and investors feel safer sitting on their hands for now, hoping that last week's worrying dislocations revert back to normal," he said.

Wall Street stocks finished lower after two positive sessions.

A White House spokeswoman described the ball as being "in China's court" in the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

"Will we have relief or progress with the trade tariff situation or is the situation going to get worse?" said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. "We don't know. That question mark is leading investors to hold off from taking any big positions."

Shares in Bank of America and Citigroup climbed after the financial giants posted solid earnings reports.

Boeing slumped as Trump said China "reneged" on a major deal with the US aviation giant, after Bloomberg reported that Beijing ordered airlines not to take further deliveries from the company amid an escalating trade war. Shares in European rival Airbus rose.

European indices closed higher, with London and Frankfurt gaining 1.4 percent each.

Paris made more modest gains, weighed down by shares in Louis Vuitton owner LVMH falling almost eight percent over weak sales.

The group was overtaken by rival Hermes as France's most valuable company by market capitalization.

Shares in European and Asian automakers rallied following Trump's comments on Monday that he was "very flexible" and "looking at something to help some of the car companies" hit by his 25 percent tariff on all imports.

"This serves to double down on the weekend narrative that Trump will reverse some of his tariffs once company execs approach him to highlight the huge negative implications of his action," said Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.

In Asia, Toyota jumped 3.7 percent and Hyundai more than four percent.

But in the United States, General Motors and Ford slumped.

- Key figures around 2050 GMT -

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 40,368.96 (close)

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.2 percent at 5,396.63 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.1 percent at 16,823.17 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.4 percent at 8,249.12 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 7,335.40 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.4 percent at 21,253.70(close)

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.8 percent at 34,267.54 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 21,466.27 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 3,267.66 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 143.18 yen from 143.09 yen on Monday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1291 from $1.1351

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3232 from $1.3190

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.30 pence from 86.05 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.3 percent at $61.33 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.3 percent at $64.67 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

8 illegal arm holders arrested

8 illegal arm holders arrested

3 minutes ago
 One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident

One killed in Rawalpindi wall-collapse incident

3 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan thanks federal government for fundi ..

CM Balochistan thanks federal government for funding major development projects

3 minutes ago
 Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IA ..

Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE

26 minutes ago
 Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’ ..

Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..

26 minutes ago
Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governan ..

Chief Secretary emphasizes public-centric governance with commissioners, DCs

3 minutes ago
 Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholder ..

Digital marketing training for tourism stakeholders held

3 minutes ago
 MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical ..

MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched

41 minutes ago
 ATC acquits 2 TLP activists

ATC acquits 2 TLP activists

57 seconds ago
 DPM Dar calls for technology, accountability & mul ..

DPM Dar calls for technology, accountability & multilateral unity for global pea ..

59 seconds ago
 ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 ..

ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Business