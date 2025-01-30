Global Stocks Mixed As Market Awaits ECB Decision
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 06:36 PM
Equity markets were mixed Wednesday as attention turned away from tech stocks to the outlook for monetary policy, with the Federal Reserve holding steady on interest rates ahead of an ECB decision
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Equity markets were mixed Wednesday as attention turned away from tech stocks to the outlook for monetary policy, with the Federal Reserve holding steady on interest rates ahead of an ECB decision.
Major US indices spent most of the session in the red before closing moderately lower. The S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent.
In Europe, London and continental bourses mostly rose, with the notable exception of Paris, which was dragged down by poor results from luxury group LVMH, Europe's largest company by market value.
The Fed, as expected, left its key lending rate unchanged, resisting pressure from President Donald Trump to continue with cuts in the first rate decision since his return to office.
Stocks did not move significantly after the decision or during a news conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
"We're looking at a major plethora of earnings data," Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments said Wednesday afternoon after the Fed decision but before earnings releases from several tech giants.
US stocks took a hammering Monday, with chip giant and market darling Nvidia collapsing almost 17 percent, after China's DeepSeek unveiled a chatbot that apparently matched the capacity of US artificial intelligence pacesetters for a fraction of the investments made by American companies.
Tuesday saw a tech rebound, with Nvidia surging 8.8 percent, as some analysts voiced doubts over whether DeepSeek's AI was developed as cheaply as it claims, and with others saying that more cost-effective AI applications are good for everyone.
On Wednesday, Nvidia dropped 4.1 percent.
In Paris, LVMH shares were down more than five percent after it reported late Tuesday that net profit shrank 17 percent last year, leading its chief executive Bernard Arnault to complain about the high level of taxes in France.
Shares in Dutch tech giant ASML, which sells cutting-edge machines to make semiconductors, closed more than 6 percent higher on Wednesday after it reported solid orders in the fourth quarter.
European stock markets have been supported by expectations that the European Central Bank will cut rates 25 basis points Thursday to revive stagnant European economies.
"The ECB's dovish stance has provided a tailwind for European equities," said Daniela Sabin Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com. "As momentum shifts from US to European markets, further upside in European stocks remains a strong possibility."
Earlier in the day, Tokyo's stock market rebounded after having taken a heavy hit over the previous two days as its chip companies tanked.
There were gains also in Sydney, Wellington and Mumbai, though Bangkok dipped. Chinese indices were closed for the holidays.
But oil prices fell on reports of growing US crude reserves and on expectations that Trump's tariff policy could reduce demand.
- Key figures around 2200 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 44,713.52 (close)
New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.5 percent at 6,039.31 (close)
New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 0.5 percent at 19,963.32 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 8,557.81 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,872.48 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.0 percent at 21,637.53 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 39,414.78 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: Closed for a holiday
Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0425 from $1.0430 on Tuesday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2444 from $1.2443
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 155.15 yen from 155.54 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.68 pence from 83.82 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.6 percent at $72.62 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 1.2 percent at $76.58 per barrel
Recent Stories
Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Conference of University Presidents ..
Lockheed Martin honours 56 UAE interns at CISS graduation ceremony
Eight killed in traffic accident in Vietnam's northern province
Ombudsman taking practical steps to bring transparency in administrative affairs
China Focus: Chinese tourists rediscover ancient cultural marvels during Spring ..
UAE Muay Thai Championship to kick off February 14 with 824 fighters
HEC approves GCU’s PhD in Public Policy
Ethiopia aims to double electricity generation capacity by 2028: president
5 WASA schemes worth Rs. 3.25bln approved
ADQ, Orion Resource Partners to establish $1.2 billion Abu Dhabi-based joint ven ..
China's urban rail transit trips up 9.5 pct in 2024
3 awarded death, two life term in murder cases
More Stories From Business
-
China's urban rail transit trips up 9.5 pct in 202426 seconds ago
-
China's exports to over 160 countries, regions achieve growth in 202415 minutes ago
-
Deutsche Bank 2024 profits hit by legal costs18 minutes ago
-
KPEC is crucial regional connectivity project; says CM’s aide18 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,719 more points18 minutes ago
-
Shell annual profit drops to $16 bn as oil prices fall7 minutes ago
-
France, Germany stall eurozone growth in fourth quarter7 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar7 minutes ago
-
RCCI delegation to Participate in upcoming ‘Trade, Industrial Exhibition’ in Rwanda2 hours ago
-
Rightsizing body reviews MoIB, NH&CD restructuring3 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1,600 per tola to Rs.290,3003 hours ago
-
European stock markets rise before ECB rate call5 minutes ago