Global Stocks Mixed As S&P 500 Closes At New Record
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 05:27 PM
Global stocks mostly rose Wednesday, fueled by some strong earnings results in New York, robust business activity in Europe, and intervention by regulators in China
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Global stocks mostly rose Wednesday, fueled by some strong earnings results in New York, robust business activity in Europe, and intervention by regulators in China.
Wall Street stocks were mixed, with the S&P 500 rising 0.1 percent to hit a new record, the Dow slipping and the Nasdaq finishing higher.
Amid individual companies, Netflix shares surged more than 10 percent as it reported adding some 13 million subscribers in the most recent quarter, raising hopes about results from other tech giants.
Besides Netflix, most other large tech companies including Amazon and Meta Platforms climbed higher ahead of earnings reports, while Microsoft edged above $3 trillion in market value before finishing the day just below it with a gain of 0.9 percent.
Analysts also cited favorable US purchasing managers' survey data from S&P Global that showed both manufacturing and services in expansion.
The upbeat US data "continues the same trend that we saw last year when the economic growth was stronger than expected all year and the big slowdown that people were looking for never occurred," said LBBW's Karl Haeling.
"This is overall a good situation for stocks because it gives you hope for a soft landing," he said.
US car giant Tesla's shares fell around three percent in after-hours trading after its fourth quarter revenue and profit missed analysts' expectations.
- 'Good news?' -
In Europe, Frankfurt and Paris made gains after data showed eurozone business activity fell in January for the eighth straight month, but the rate of decline slowed from December, according to a key survey.
S&P Global's HCOB flash eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) registered a figure of 47.9 in January from 47.6 in December. A figure below 50 indicates contraction.
In France, manufacturing and services sectors recorded steepening contractions as output fell at the sharpest rate since September. Business activity also slumped at a faster rate in Germany, the bloc's biggest economy.
"A bad news story is often more powerful than a good news story," noted Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading firm XTB.
"If the eurozone economy is facing a recession this year, as many expect, then the ECB can ride to the rescue, and they have room to cut interest rates," she said, referring to the European Central Bank.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index also rose -- but less aggressively -- after fresh figures showed UK business activity hit a seven-month high in January as a stronger service sector helped counteract supply disruption in the Red Sea.
S&P Global's flash UK PMI index rose to 52.5 in January from 52.1 in December.
- China changes fuel rally -
Earlier Wednesday the People's Bank of China said it would next month lower the amount of cash banks must keep in reserve as it looks to ramp up lending to help kick-start the stuttering economy.
That helped Hong Kong stocks rise more than three percent.
Sentiment was also boosted by reports Alibaba's co-founders had bought huge stakes in the firm.
The Hang Seng's rise was fuelled by a 7.3 percent surge in Alibaba on news that Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai had bought about $200 million worth of shares.
Not all indexes in Asia rose. The Nikkei closed down after Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda indicated the Japanese central bank could move away from ultra-loose monetary policy.
- Key figures around 2100 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.3 percent at 37,806.39 points (close)
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.1 percent at 4,868.55 (close)
New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.4 percent at 15,481.91 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,527.67 (close)
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.9 percent at 7,455.64 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.6 percent at 16,889.92 (close)
EURO STOXX 50: UP 2.2 percent at 4,564.11 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.8 percent at 36,226.48 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 3.6 percent at 15,899.87 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.8 percent at 2,820.77 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0883 from $1.0854 on Tuesday
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 147.62 yen from 148.35 yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2717 from $1.2687
Euro/pound: UP at 85.56 pence from 85.55 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.0 percent at $75.09 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.6 percent at $80.04 per barrel
Recent Stories
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme
Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force
Imran Khan rules out talks’ possibility with anyone for power
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan
China to enhance cooperation with World Bank: vice premier
Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood
Nokia sees 'challenging' 2024 after profits plunge
More Stories From Business
-
Turkey's central bank lifts key rate one last time to 45%15 minutes ago
-
KP-EZDMC arranges awareness session regarding BoK’s scheme15 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 524 points30 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar2 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close slightly higher on tech shares2 minutes ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood2 hours ago
-
Norway wants to further enhance business relations with Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Trade and Investment officers visit PSGMEA2 hours ago
-
ECB to stand pat and urge patience on rate cuts2 minutes ago
-
Food group imports decrease 19.48% in 06 months of FY 2023-243 hours ago
-
WCCIS to hold “We-Exhibit 2024” in March3 hours ago