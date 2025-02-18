Global Stocks Mixed As US And Russia Hold Talks
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 06:34 PM
Global stock markets traded mixed Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the first meeting between top US and Russian diplomats since Russia's invasion of Ukraine
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Global stock markets traded mixed Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the first meeting between top US and Russian diplomats since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The talks, which excluded Europe and Ukraine, have led to uncertainty in markets as traders mull the prospect of higher European defence spending.
"European markets are drifting lower in early trade, as markets start to show a degree of hesitancy for the outcome of today's peace talks between the US and Russia," said Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Scope Markets.
Defence stocks soared the previous day as European leaders held an informal summit to discuss Ukraine and signalled more financial and military support ahead.
"There is still a very good chance that defense budgets will rise in Europe in the coming years, however, for the European defense trade to take another leg higher, we may need to see significant progress in today's talks," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.
London's FTSE 100 rose following data that showed UK wage growth accelerated and the employment rate was steady.
Paris was flat and Frankfurt dipped from Monday's record gains.
Over in Asia, Hong Kong's stock market soared Tuesday, thanks to a recovery in Chinese tech stocks.
That came after a meeting between President Xi Jinping and China's top business leaders fanned hopes that a long-running crackdown on the private sector is coming to an end.
Since taking the helm, Xi has strengthened the role of state enterprises in the world's second-largest economy and waged crackdowns on some areas of the private sector.
The drive has hammered some of the country's biggest names in recent years, sending their share prices plummeting.
Monday's gathering provided some much-needed relief to investors and boosted hopes for a sector revival.
"This was seen as a strong signal that his crackdown on the tech sector is over and with forthcoming pro-business policies to help revive the economy," said National Australia Bank head of market economics Tapas Strickland.
Chinese tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba rose more than two percent. Games developer XD Inc surged more than 10 percent, while Tencent added two percent.
Shanghai's stock market fared less well, while Tokyo gained.
Sydney fell as the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its first interest rate cut since late 2020 but warned global uncertainties would make it hard for officials to follow up with any more anytime soon.
Wall Street was closed for a holiday on Monday.
- Key figures around 1100 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 8,780.68 points
Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 8,188.24
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.1 percent at 22,770.80
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 39,270.40 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.6 percent at 22,976.81 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.9 percent at 3,324.49 (close)
New York - Dow: Closed for a holiday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0462 from $1.0483 on Monday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2601 from $1.2613
Dollar/yen: UP at 151.80 from 151.41 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.02 pence from 83.11 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.6 percent at $71.85 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.8 percent at $75.82 per barrel
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military
RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperati ..
A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.
Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024
Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks
ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank delegation in attendance
Al Qasimia University collaborates with Uzbek universities to enhance cooperatio ..
IDEX 2025: UAE to establish Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation opens applications for educational award ..
Sanad, Pratt & Whitney sign agreement for aircraft engine MRO services
Zakat & Ushr Department run on Zakat collected through banks during Ramazan
UAEU researchers enhance non-surgical blood flow monitoring technology
More Stories From Business
-
Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks2 minutes ago
-
Sugarcane growers urged to use bio-fertilizers26 minutes ago
-
Delegation of PJBF discusses bilateral trade engagements to 'Minister Commerce26 minutes ago
-
UAF opens Qissah visual, Gur Mela36 minutes ago
-
Gold up by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.304,2001 hour ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 1,344 points2 hours ago
-
Gold dip by Rs.1,000 per tola to Rs.304,2002 hours ago
-
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years2 hours ago
-
Mansooba-e-Amal 'APP' launched for participatory planning & governance3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $1.864 billion from IT services' export during Jul-Dec5 hours ago
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Tuesday5 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1697 against USD Tuesday5 hours ago