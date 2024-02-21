Open Menu

Global Stocks Mostly Lower Despite China Rate Cut

Published February 21, 2024

Wall Street and European stocks mostly fell on Tuesday as gains made in Asia after China's central bank sprang a record cut to a benchmark lending rate to boost the nation's struggling economy failed to carry over

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Wall Street and European stocks mostly fell on Tuesday as gains made in Asia after China's central bank sprang a record cut to a benchmark lending rate to boost the nation's struggling economy failed to carry over.

Wall Street's main indices were mostly lower following a three-day holiday weekend as investors eyed major upcoming earnings reports, including from Silicon Valley chip titan Nvidia on Wednesday.

They are also awaiting publication of policy meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

That could offer insights about hoped-for interest rate cuts in the United States and the eurozone.

"Coming off the three-day weekend, the US equity market looks like it is having vacation-withdrawal symptoms," said analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

"There just isn't much of a buying impulse at the moment in the broader market, as participants are in a wait-and-see mode, anxious to see if there will be a buy-the-dip effort today following Friday's losses, and also anxious to see how the market responds to Nvidia's earnings report," he added.

Data released Friday showed a greater-than-expected rise in US wholesale prices, crushing hopes of an early interest-rate cut by the Fed, and sending stocks lower.

But Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist for JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bloomberg Television that "markets have adjusted to the idea that rate cuts would come later and probably be less important than what was originally priced."

Equities on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly set record highs in recent months on expectations of interest rate cuts and blockbuster earnings by tech firms doped by enthusiasm for AI.

In Europe, the Paris stock market advanced, aided by solid results from industrial gas giant Air Liquide, but Frankfurt and London dipped.

Chinese shares were buoyant after the Lunar New Year, leading gains in most Asian markets thanks to a holiday boost, although Tokyo stumbled on profit-taking.

