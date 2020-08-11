Global stocks mostly rise

Global stocks on Monday largely shrugged off the latest escalation of US and Chinese tensions as talks in Washington on additional virus relief spending remained stalemated

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ):Global stocks on Monday largely shrugged off the latest escalation of US and Chinese tensions as talks in Washington on additional virus relief spending remained stalemated.

Europe's main markets closed higher while New York's top indices were mixed, with the Dow posting big gains and the Nasdaq retreating.

What form a new US spending package will take remained in doubt as the White House and Democratic leaders in Congress traded barbs and blamed each other for the failure to reach agreement.

President Donald Trump signed four executive orders over the weekend including one to defer payroll taxes, and another to provide $400 in weekly unemployment benefits, $100 of which will be paid by already cash-strapped states, to replace the $600 weekly payments that expired at the end of July.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the lead Democrat in the upper house of Congress, called Trump's efforts "laughable," while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the Democratic proposal for aid to state and local governments "absurd." But Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities told AFP, "The market is ignoring negative factors." Investors also largely shrugged off the latest back-and-forth between Beijing and Washington ahead of trade talks this weekend and after orders from US President Donald Trump restricting Chinese-owned social media giants TikTok and WeChat.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he was "deeply troubled" by Lai's arrest, calling it "further proof that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has eviscerated Hong Kong's freedoms and eroded the rights of its people." Talks on the phase one US-China trade deal are set for this weekend, but the US administration imposed sanctions on several Hong Kong officials, with Beijing slapping sanctions on a number of leading Americans.

"With trade talks -- via videoconference -- scheduled for Saturday, you'd think investors would be in a state of distress over the tinderbox situation between the two superpowers," said market analyst Connor Campbell at Spreadex.

"Instead the markets were fairly blas� about a topic that has caused triple-digit losses in the past," he added.

The developments have put the spotlight on Saturday's meeting of trade officials to review their "phase one" deal signed in January.

National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland said: "The running assumption in markets has been President Trump needed the phase one deal to succeed (as much as China) this side of the November elections to secure the midwest" farming belt.

- Key figures around 2115 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 1.3 percent at 27,791.44 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.3 percent at 3,360.47 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 0.4 percent at 10,968.36 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 6,050.59 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.1 percent at 12,687.53 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 4,909.51 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 3,259.71 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.6 percent at 24,377.43 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.8 percent at 3,379.25 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1737 from $1.1787 Friday Dollar/yen: UP at 105.95 yen from 105.92 yen Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3065 from $1.3052 Euro/pound: DOWN at 89.79 pence from 90.31 penceWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.7 percent at $41.94 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 1. percent at $44.99 a barrel.