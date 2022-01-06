Global stocks mostly sink on Fed rate hike plans

Asian and European stocks mostly sank Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was ready to hike interest rates sooner than expected to combat spiking inflation

London stocks slid in midday deals, while Frankfurt and Paris fell heavily in early afternoon eurozone trade.

The Dollar held steady as traders digested the Fed news, while oil prices continued to climb on easing supply constraints from OPEC+ crude producers.

Minutes from the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting showed that officials were confident the world's top economy was in good shape and able to absorb high borrowing costs, despite concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

"The Federal Reserve continues to wield considerable power over global markets and its latest comments are not what investors want to hear," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"Minutes... implied that a tight jobs market and ongoing inflation could result in a more aggressive change in monetary policy with interest rates going up sooner than expected."