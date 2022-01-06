UrduPoint.com

Global Stocks Mostly Sink On Fed Rate Hike Plans

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 05:52 PM

Global stocks mostly sink on Fed rate hike plans

Asian and European stocks mostly sank Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was ready to hike interest rates sooner than expected to combat spiking inflation

London, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Asian and European stocks mostly sank Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was ready to hike interest rates sooner than expected to combat spiking inflation.

London stocks slid in midday deals, while Frankfurt and Paris fell heavily in early afternoon eurozone trade.

The Dollar held steady as traders digested the Fed news, while oil prices continued to climb on easing supply constraints from OPEC+ crude producers.

Minutes from the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting showed that officials were confident the world's top economy was in good shape and able to absorb high borrowing costs, despite concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

"The Federal Reserve continues to wield considerable power over global markets and its latest comments are not what investors want to hear," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"Minutes... implied that a tight jobs market and ongoing inflation could result in a more aggressive change in monetary policy with interest rates going up sooner than expected."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Oil Paris Frankfurt Stocks Market From Top Asia Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

Zalmi appoints Inzamam as honorary president

28 seconds ago
 Speaker lauds Qazi Hussain Ahmed's services toward ..

Speaker lauds Qazi Hussain Ahmed's services towards national integration

30 seconds ago
 Front Desk facility set up at 7 riverine area poli ..

Front Desk facility set up at 7 riverine area police posts

32 seconds ago
 Consultative meeting held on Pakistan Steel Mill, ..

Consultative meeting held on Pakistan Steel Mill, HEC privatization

5 minutes ago
 NH&MP trainees visit PSCA

NH&MP trainees visit PSCA

5 minutes ago
 CM's aide inaugurates construction of road in Lowe ..

CM's aide inaugurates construction of road in Lower Dir

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.