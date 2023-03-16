UrduPoint.com

Global Stocks Rally After ECB Lifts Rates Amid First Republic Rescue Talk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 11:53 PM

Global stocks rally after ECB lifts rates amid First Republic rescue talk

Wall Street rallied Thursday on reports that private US banks were in talks to save First Republic Bank while European stocks jumped as the European Central Bank lifted interest rates but took a somewhat "dovish" tone for the future

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Wall Street rallied Thursday on reports that private US banks were in talks to save First Republic Bank while European stocks jumped as the European Central Bank lifted interest rates but took a somewhat "dovish" tone for the future.

Shares of beleaguered First Republic did a dramatic U-turn from down more than 30 percent to up around 12 percent following reports that JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and other private giants were negotiating over pumping billions of dollars to shore up the California bank.

Major US indices, which had opened the day in the red, also pushed into positive territory, with the S&P 500 up around 1.5 percent.

"The idea of a private sector-led solution for First Republic's issues led to a relief rally in the equity market," said Briefing.com.

The reversal in New York followed a rebound in European stocks as markets digested the ECB's move.

Investors had hoped the European Central Bank would reduce the amount of its rate hike, or even pause it over fears about the health of Credit Suisse and the wider banking system following the implosions of two US lenders.

But the central bank raised its main rates by half a percentage point, as it had previously pledged to do.

It did, however, drop a reference -- used in previous statements -- to the need to raise rates "significantly" going forward and ECB chief Christine Lagarde refused to commit to further rate hikes although she said more were needed.

Stock markets seesawed following the ECB's announcement.

European shares, which had risen earlier on relief that troubled banking giant Credit Suisse had secured a financial lifeline, initially fell but then quickly rebounded.

"Investors have viewed this as a 'dovish hike' from the ECB, as the bank indicates that it is shifting to an entirely data-dependent approach," said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at global financial services firm Ebury.

Dovish in monetary policy means favouring lower interest rates to maximise growth and employment, rather than pursuing a "hawkish" policy focused on raising interest rates to reduce inflation.

The half-percentage-point "hike sends a clear signal of confidence in the strength of the European banking sector," Ryan added.

Frankfurt closed up 1.6 percent and Paris advanced two percent. London rose 0.9 percent.

A day after hitting a record low, Credit Suisse rallied after it announced it would borrow up to $54 billion from Switzerland's central bank.

Its shares soared more than 30 percent at the open Thursday. They finished the day up just over 19 percent.

"We're not seeing too many jitters in the markets at this point but they can obviously materialize at any point," said Craig Erlam at OANDA trading group.

For him, "the real test will come from how European banks trade over the hours and days ahead." Other European banking giants including BNP Paribas and Commerzbank were also in the green, though Societe Generale and Deutsche Bank fell.

The ECB rate hike is the first by a major central bank since markets were rocked by banking crisis fears, testing the eurozone institution's resolve to implement another hefty increase.

There is also much debate over whether the US central bank will continue with its rate tightening campaign.

The collapse of California lender Silicon Valley Bank has been widely linked to the sharp rise in borrowing costs over the past year.

Some commentators expect US Federal Reserve officials to lift rates once more next week but possibly hold afterwards, while there is a growing belief it could even announce cuts before the end of the year.

But the ECB's decision will also likely impact the thinking of Fed policymakers, said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets.

"The fact that the ECB has increased the rate by 50 basis points, the chances are now that the Fed is going to do the same as well," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank London Paris Same Craig New York Switzerland Stocks Deutsche Bank Market From Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria ..

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14

3 minutes ago
 Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centr ..

Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centre in Sahiwal division

3 minutes ago
 Uranium said missing by IAEA in Libya recovered: m ..

Uranium said missing by IAEA in Libya recovered: military

3 minutes ago
 Blinken bolsters support for Niger as Russia expan ..

Blinken bolsters support for Niger as Russia expands nearby

3 minutes ago
 Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Re ..

Paris Mayor Refuses to Force Street Cleaners to Resume Work Amid Pension Reform ..

5 minutes ago
 UK Interior Minister to Visit Rwanda to Discuss Co ..

UK Interior Minister to Visit Rwanda to Discuss Cooperation on Illegal Migration ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.