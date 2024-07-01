Global stocks rally, euro climbs, tracking French election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The euro and global equity markets mainly rose Monday amid signs France's far right would not win enough seats for an overall majority in legislative elections

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024)

The far-right National Rally (NR) party of Marine Le Pen won a resounding victory in the first round of the polls Sunday, with President Emmanuel Macron's centrists trailing in third behind a left-wing coalition.

But the key question ahead of the second round on July 7 was whether the RN would win an absolute majority in the new National Assembly.

"The French election results have led to a sigh of relief from financial markets," noted Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading group.

"The market is experiencing a relief rally that NR looks unlikely to achieve an absolute majority," said Fiona Cincotta at StoneX.com.

"This result had been considered the worst-case scenario, given fears of high fiscal spending and mounting debt levels, which had pulled stocks and, particularly, banks lower heading into the first round of the election."

Macron and his allies have begun a week of intense campaigning ahead of the second round of legislative polls to deny the NR an absolute majority and control of government.

A hung parliament could lead to months of political paralysis and chaos, analysts say.

It could meanwhile "reduce the chance of a big spending splurge, but wouldn't exactly help sort France's fiscal position, which is already quite fragile", said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto.

Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG, sounded a note of caution in suggesting that "for now European markets are enjoying a relief rally, but with French (sovereign bond) yields still rising there is plenty of nervousness about the outlook for France and the French economy."

At the close, the Paris CAC 40 index had added 1.

1 percent having opened up around 2.5 percent.

Frankfurt also advanced, adding around 0.3 percent after Germany's official inflation rate slowed more than expected in June, in welcome news for the European Central Bank following last month's first interest rate cut since 2019.

Wall Street was barely in the green, the Dow adding 0.1 percent some two hours into the session while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.3 percent and the broader S&P 500 was flat.

London advanced, but by a whisker, as Britain gears up for its own general election on Thursday, with the main opposition Labour party on course to end 14 years of Conservative rule.

The Tories, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have trailed badly in polls throughout the campaign.

The pound initially gained against the dollar, which took a knock from cooler US inflation data last Friday, then slipped back.

- Key figures around 1545 GMT -

New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 39,162.01

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.1 percent at 7,561.13 points (close)

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 8,166.76 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.3 percent at 18,290.66 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 4,935.77

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 39,631.06 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 2,994.73 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: Closed for holiday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0725 from $1.0713 on Friday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2640 from $1.2644

Euro/pound: UP at 84.84 pence from 84.71 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 161.56 yen from 160.92 yen

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.5 percent at $82.29 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.6 percent at $82.88 per barrel