UrduPoint.com

Global Stocks Rise As Investors Shrug Off US Inflation Data

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 10:57 PM

Global stocks rise as investors shrug off US inflation data

Stock markets rose and the dollar fell against most currencies Wednesday despite figures showing US inflation rising at its fastest pace since June 1982

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Stock markets rose and the Dollar fell against most currencies Wednesday despite figures showing US inflation rising at its fastest pace since June 1982.

The US consumer price index (CPI) jumped 7 percent in 2021, the highest increase since June 1982, adding pressure on authorities to tame surging inflation wave brought on by the pandemic and response efforts.

But investors appeared to take the data in their stride after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell indicated Tuesday he was ready to raise interest rates while trying to preserve the US recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

US and European stocks all pushed higher after the inflation data, with the tech-rich Nasdaq, which had been particularly jittery at the start of the year, rising 1.0 percent at the start of trading.

"It looks like the market had prepared for even hotter inflation, which obviously didn't materialise. So the reaction can best be described as relief," said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets.

Fears of an abrupt end to the ultra-loose monetary policies, which have helped power a two-year market rally, made for a torrid start to trading this year.

But on Wednesday, the mood appeared resolutely upbeat.

European and US markets appeared sanguine about the price rises in the world's biggest economy after Powell's reassurances on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, data out of China on Wednesday showed inflation in that country had eased, handing Beijing room for measures to kickstart the stuttering economy including interest rate cuts, according to analysts.

Prices are currently rising at their fastest pace in decades owing to a number of pressures including surging wage growth, supply chain snarls and high energy costs.

Oil prices also rose on Tuesday whereas the dollar was down.

While most observers expect equities to endure some tough times in the near future, they remain broadly upbeat about the outlook for this year.

"It would appear relentless optimism is perhaps returning to the markets and dip buyers are diving back in, Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note to clients.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar China Beijing Tame Powell Craig Price June Stocks Market All From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

ICC U19 Men's CWC 2022 tournament schedule updated ..

ICC U19 Men's CWC 2022 tournament schedule updated

5 minutes ago
 France to allow suspected ETA leader to face trial ..

France to allow suspected ETA leader to face trial in Spain

5 minutes ago
 Red Crescent Mobilizing Blood Donations, Essential ..

Red Crescent Mobilizing Blood Donations, Essential Goods Amid Unrest in Kazakhst ..

5 minutes ago
 KP Govt waives off registration fee for establishi ..

KP Govt waives off registration fee for establishing private universities, coll ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden says US inflation figures show 'progress'

Biden says US inflation figures show 'progress'

10 minutes ago
 Campaigners sue UK over 'inadequate' climate plan

Campaigners sue UK over 'inadequate' climate plan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.