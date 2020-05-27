UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Stocks Rise As Lockdown Measures Ease Further

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:45 PM

Global stocks rise as lockdown measures ease further

Global stock markets rose on Wednesday as more easing of coronavirus lockdowns created a positive buzz on trading floors, analysts said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ):Global stock markets rose on Wednesday as more easing of coronavirus lockdowns created a positive buzz on trading floors, analysts said.

Investors on both sides of the Atlantic mostly brushed aside deteriorating China-US relations and the impact of Hong Kong protests, they reported.

"The market is reacting positively to coronavirus lockdowns being eased across the globe," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

Adding to optimism was a proposal by European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen for a 750 billion euro ($825 billion) post-virus recovery fund for Europe.

If she can win over sceptical member states to push it through, the stimulus package will be the biggest in EU history, adding to already mind-boggling amounts of stimulus and central bank pledges of support across the planet.

- 'Another lift' - "The announcement gave European shares another lift earlier with the number being proposed larger than what Germany and France previously agreed," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones index was up more than 300 points in early business, while Europe's key markets added up to two percent.

A warning from French statistics bureau INSEE that France's economy could contract 20 percent in the second quarter on the virus lockdown had little impact.

Asian stocks mostly slid -- Hong Kong falling the hardest as police fired pepper-ball rounds on anti-China protesters, with investors fearing the demonstrations could erupt into the worst unrest since last summer.

- 'Potential consequences' - Markets are also fretting over reports that the US has warned it will impose sanctions on Chinese entities and officials if it goes ahead with a sweeping national security law.

"Despite fears of the implications for Hong Kong in the event that the controversial Chinese security bill is passed, markets are understandably aware of the potential consequences for US-China relations," Mahony added.

Concerns about the growing crisis have weighed on the yuan, which has lost almost three percent this year, with observers suggesting it could hit a record low.

- Key figures around 1340 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 1.2 percent at 6,142.65 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.5 percent at 11,675.47 Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.8 percent at 4,687.13 EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.7 percent at 3,051.11 New York - Dow: UP 1.2 percent at 25,297.51 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 at 21,419.23 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.4 percent at 23,301.36 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 2,836.80 (close) Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 2.3 percent at $35.92 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.5 percent at $33.51 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0994 from $1.0982 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 107.84 yen from 107.54Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2256 from $1.2334Euro/pound: UP at 89.71 pence from 89.04 pence

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Police Business Europe China France European Union Bank Germany London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Craig New York Euro Stocks Market Event From Dow Jones Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

41 minutes ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

42 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

1 hour ago

US House Republicans to Reject Foreign Intelligenc ..

45 minutes ago

Deep UV-LEDs Developed by Japanese Firm Weaken COV ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.