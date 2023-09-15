Open Menu

Global Stocks Rise On Arm Trade Debut As 'dovish' ECB Hike Hits Euro

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Global stocks rise on Arm trade debut as 'dovish' ECB hike hits euro

Global stock markets rose while the Euro slid on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) signaled its latest interest rate hike could be its last

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ):Global stock markets rose while the Euro slid on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) signaled its latest interest rate hike could be its last.

The major stock indexes on Wall Street rose following positive economic data, while chip designer Arm saw its share price surge almost 25 percent on its trading debut in New York.

The SoftBank-supported firm's banner initial public offering left it with a market capitalization of around $65 billion -- well above its target.

Arm's IPO netted SoftBank almost $5 billion while leaving it with control over approximately 90 percent of the company.

"I want to keep as much as possible as long as possible," SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son told CNBC on Thursday.

"I'm a long-term believer," he added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose almost one percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both increased.

- Key figures around 2100 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 34,907.11 points (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.8 percent at 4,505.10 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.8 percent at 13,926.05 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 2.0 percent at 7,673.08 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.0 percent at 15,805.29 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.2 percent at 7,308.67 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.3 percent at 4,279.75 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.4 percent at 33,168.10 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 18,047.92 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,126.55 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0645 from $1.0733 on Wednesday Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.73 pence from 85.91 pence Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2409 from $1.2490 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 147.46 yen from 147.47 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 2.0 percent at $93.70 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.9 percent at $90.16 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Price New York Euro Market From Share Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative ..

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative book celebrating its early yea ..

5 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights sol ..

IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights solutions to tackling resources a ..

5 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines fo ..

UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines for maritime violations

5 minutes ago
 FBISE partners with Hong Kong Exam Assessment Auth ..

FBISE partners with Hong Kong Exam Assessment Authority to expand education scop ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy meets officials, investors fro ..

Minister of Economy meets officials, investors from China, Hong Kong

20 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shang ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

20 minutes ago
SC rules to restore corruption case against pubic ..

SC rules to restore corruption case against pubic office holders

50 minutes ago
 Etisalat by e&amp; completes world’s first trial ..

Etisalat by e&amp; completes world’s first trial for large capacity transmissi ..

50 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early ..

MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early childhood development initiat ..

1 hour ago
 Public Prosecution urges public to exchange curren ..

Public Prosecution urges public to exchange currencies through licensed authorit ..

1 hour ago
 Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable ..

Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable hyperspectral imaging and ana ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business