Global stocks rise on Arm trade debut as 'dovish' ECB hike hits euro

Global stock markets rose while the Euro slid on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) signaled its latest interest rate hike could be its last

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ):Global stock markets rose while the Euro slid on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) signaled its latest interest rate hike could be its last.

The major stock indexes on Wall Street rose following positive economic data, while chip designer Arm saw its share price surge almost 25 percent on its trading debut in New York.

The SoftBank-supported firm's banner initial public offering left it with a market capitalization of around $65 billion -- well above its target.

Arm's IPO netted SoftBank almost $5 billion while leaving it with control over approximately 90 percent of the company.

"I want to keep as much as possible as long as possible," SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son told CNBC on Thursday.

"I'm a long-term believer," he added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose almost one percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both increased.

- Key figures around 2100 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 34,907.11 points (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.8 percent at 4,505.10 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.8 percent at 13,926.05 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 2.0 percent at 7,673.08 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.0 percent at 15,805.29 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.2 percent at 7,308.67 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.3 percent at 4,279.75 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.4 percent at 33,168.10 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 18,047.92 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,126.55 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0645 from $1.0733 on Wednesday Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.73 pence from 85.91 pence Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2409 from $1.2490 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 147.46 yen from 147.47 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 2.0 percent at $93.70 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.9 percent at $90.16 per barrel