Global Stocks Rise On Easing Of Coronavirus Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:12 PM

World stock markets rose Tuesday as coronavirus lockdowns were relaxed and China-US tensions appeared to be easing, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 )

In Europe, Frankfurt was the star performer with a gain of over three percent in afternoon deals as German investors played catch-up after a long holiday weekend and eyed hopes of a new COVID-19 domestic stimulus package.

Lufthansa shares soared after the airline's supervisory board approved a nine-billion-euro ($10-billion) bailout from the German government.

Paris equities, also solidly higher, ignored the French government's dire prediction that the economy will shrink 11 percent this year.

"Stock markets in Europe are showing decent gains as there is continued optimism in relation to the reopening of economies," said analyst David Madden at trading firm CMC Markets UK.

"Governments have been taking steps to loosen their lockdown restrictions, so there is a growing feeling that things are slowly going back to normal." The euro forged another two-month peak, and oil marched higher on hopes of recovering demand, while key producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia appear ready to decide on whether to continue their massive output cuts that have been crucial to supporting the virus-plagued market.

Traders are still tracking China-US tensions -- and anti-racism protests in several large American cities, and internationally.

"The absence of a serious trade rift between the US and China is helping sentiment," said Madden. "Dealers on this side of the Atlantic have watched in horror at the scenes of rioting and looting in the US." On Wall Street, the Dow Jones index was higher at the opening bell.

- Key figures around 1335 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.9 percent at 6,223.99 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 3.4 percent at 11,978.53 points Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.7 percent at 4,845.20 EURO STOXX 50: UP 2.2 percent at 3,145.79 New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 25,607.27 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 22,325.61 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 1.1 percent at 23,995.94 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.2 percent at 2,921.40 (close) Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $38.70 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $35.59 per barrel Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1177 from $1.1136 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 108.43 Yen from 107.59Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2562 from $1.2492Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.97 pence from 89.15 pence

