UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Stocks Rise On Partial US-China Trade Deal, Pound Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:50 AM

Global stocks rise on partial US-China trade deal, pound up

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Global stocks rallied Friday as US-China trade negotiations yielded a partial deal, while the British pound surged for a second straight session on signs that London and Brussels could still avert a no-deal Brexit.

The US-China agreement, announced in the closing minutes of Friday's Wall Street session, halts new US tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect next week and includes a Chinese promise to ramp up purchases of American farm products.

Expectations of the deal boosted stocks all day, but major US indices retreated from their peaks in the final moments of the session, ending with gains of a bit more than one percent.

Analysts said the stock market's pullback in the final moments likely reflected disappointment that the interim agreement did not go further, and left in place existing tariffs.

The announcement "sounds a little more limited than we were hoping for," said FTN Financial's Chris Low. "Nevertheless it is really good news." The pact, characterized by US officials as the first phase in negotiations, capped a rollercoaster week for stocks, with the market retreating early in the week on doubts about the talks, but reversing course midweek as the signs from both sides became more conciliatory.

Beijing and Washington have been at loggerheads for more than a year, with US President Donald Trump emphasizing trade relations with China as a central tenet of his "America First" agenda.

"There was a lot of friction between the United States and China, now it's a love fest," Trump said. "It's beyond a trade deal." business groups praised the agreement, but alluded to the unresolved status of the broader trade conflict.

"Although this is a step in the right direction, the uncertainty continues," said David French, senior vice president at the National Retail Federation.

"We urge both sides to stay at the negotiating table with the goal of lifting all tariffs and fundamentally resetting US-China trade relations.

" - Brexit deal? - Earlier, European stocks also rallied, pushing higher on the positive developments on US-China and Brexit.

European officials were looking ahead to an EU leaders summit next week after an upbeat meeting Thursday between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar revived hopes about a Brexit deal.

The British pound rallied after the European Commission announced the EU and Britain agreed to "intensify discussions over the coming days.

"The Commission will take stock with the European Parliament and member states again on Monday," it added, to allow time to draw up the agenda of Thursday's EU summit.

The announcement also boosted the British pound.

David Cheetham at XTB said the latest developments may "be a pivotal turning point in negotiations" but more "clarity" was needed.

But Fawad Razaqzada at forex.com also seemed to question the wisdom of buying into the British Currency with such abandon despite lacking all the facts.

"Traders are evidently happy to be buying the rumors and will be asking questions later," he said.

- Key figures around 2050 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 1.2 percent at 26,816.59 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 1.1 percent at 2,970.27 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 1.3 percent at 8,057.04 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.8 percent at 7,247.08 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.7 percent at 5,665.48 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 2.9 percent at 12,511.65 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 2.2 percent at 3,569.92 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 21,798.87 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 2.3 percent at 26,308.44 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 2,973.66 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1035 from $1.1005 at 2100 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2645 from $1.2443 Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.26 pence from 88.45 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 108.39 Yen from 107.98 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 2.4 percent at $60.51 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 2.1 percent at $54.70 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business China Washington Parliament Trump Brussels Leo London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo David New York Ireland United States Euro Brexit May Stocks Market All From Agreement Love

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

9 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

9 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

9 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

9 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.