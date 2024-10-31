Open Menu

Global Stocks Slide On US Election, Tech Worries

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Global stocks slide on US election, tech worries

Global stocks slid Thursday as investors digested disappointing tech results and remained risk-adverse ahead of a coin-toss US election

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Global stocks slid Thursday as investors digested disappointing tech results and remained risk-adverse ahead of a coin-toss US election.

Data showing the US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure cooled further last month and now sits just above its long-term target -- a positive sign for future interest-rate cuts -- failed to boost sentiment.

Microsoft and Facebook-parent Meta reported expectations-beating results Wednesday following the closing bell, but saw their share prices fall.

"Both Microsoft and Meta topped earnings expectations, yet the stocks are being victimized by high expectations, valuation angst, and festering concerns about the timing and scope of returns on their massive AI investment activity," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

Microsoft shares fell five percent after the opening bell. Meta shares slid 1.6 percent.

"The response to their reports has tempered investor enthusiasm for the reports from Apple and Amazon.com after today's close," he added.

Wall Street's three main indices slid at the start of trading, with O'Hare also pointing to an increase in US government bond yields as also weighing upon equities.

Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said traders were "wary of taking on new risk as the US election countdown begins".

Uncertainty over the outcome of the upcoming US elections, meanwhile, buoyed safe haven gold, which touched a fresh high of $2,790.10 an ounce on Thursday.

In Europe, both Frankfurt and Paris were lower after official data showed the eurozone's annual inflation rebounded more than expected in October due to rising food costs.

Shares in French bank Societe Generale jumped over 10 percent after it reported better-than-expected results.

Meanwhile its rival BNP Paribas saw its shares slump over four percent after results fell short of expectations.

London shed 0.8 percent after the new centre-left government unveiled major tax hikes, mainly targeted at businesses, in its maiden budget.

"This was one of the largest increases in tax, spending and borrowing in the UK's budget history", said Kathleen Brooks, research director at traders XTB.

"For a government that planned to boost growth, they have fallen spectacularly at the first hurdle," she added.

Tokyo fell by half a percent, weighed down by a stronger yen and a drop in stocks linked to the semiconductor industry, which also dipped on Wall Street.

The Bank of Japan decided to leave its main interest rate unchanged, saying in an outlook report that there were "high uncertainties surrounding Japan's economic activities and prices".

Mainland Chinese markets, however, made healthy gains following a forecast-beating manufacturing report -- in a piece of rare good news for leaders struggling to boost activity in the world's second-largest economy.

Oil prices continued their rebound, fuelled by good news on demand from the United States, as well as by press reports that OPEC countries are considering postponing an increase in crude supply.

- Key figures around 1330 GMT -

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.8 percent at 41,938.08 points

New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.8 percent at 5,768.215

New York - Nasdaq Composite: DOWN 1.8 percent at 18263.77

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.8 percent at 8,092.36

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,376.98

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.5 percent at 19,171.51

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.5 percent at 39,081.25 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.3 percent at 20,317.33 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,279.82 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0883 from $1.0861 on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2989 from $1.2969

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 152.69 yen from 153.35 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 83.80 from 83.75 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.2 percent at $72.99 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.3 percent at $69.47 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election World Europe China Budget Oil Bank London Brooks Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York United Kingdom Japan United States October Stocks Apple Gold Market From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Orientation 2024 held at RLKU

Orientation 2024 held at RLKU

5 minutes ago
 Punjab health ministers collaborate with Irish del ..

Punjab health ministers collaborate with Irish delegation to enhance life-saving ..

5 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Mirpur AJK, ..

Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Mirpur AJK, vows to address public grievan ..

5 minutes ago
 Health minister stresses importance of emergency m ..

Health minister stresses importance of emergency medicine at CPSP’s 57th convo ..

5 minutes ago
 'Sister States: Pakistan and New York' documentary ..

'Sister States: Pakistan and New York' documentary screened in New York

6 minutes ago
 ATC convicts accused in hate material case

ATC convicts accused in hate material case

6 minutes ago
Mukhtar Bharat praises Punjab govt for outstanding ..

Mukhtar Bharat praises Punjab govt for outstanding health initiatives

6 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

6 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October

4 minutes ago
 IHC disposes off Gandapur's petition for meeting w ..

IHC disposes off Gandapur's petition for meeting with PTI chief

6 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, exp ..

Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer

1 hour ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business