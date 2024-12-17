Global Stocks Stall, Bitcoin Soars To New Peak
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Global shares stalled Monday ahead of an expected US interest-rate cut later this week while concerns over political battles in Europe and China's struggling economy sent other world markets lower
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Global shares stalled Monday ahead of an expected US interest-rate cut later this week while concerns over political battles in Europe and China's struggling economy sent other world markets lower.
Wall Street offered little cheer as the Dow marked time although the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the broad-based S&P 500 were just in the green some two hours into trading.
But Europe and Asia all lost ground as traders fret over political instability in France and Germany.
Bitcoin, meanwhile, hit a new record high, reaching $107,115.89 as it continues to gain support from Donald Trump's backing of cryptocurrencies.
Investors are turning their attention to Wednesday's US Federal Reserve decision on borrowing costs at its last policy meeting of the year before Trump takes office next month.
The Fed is widely expected to cut its key lending rate for a third straight time, reducing it by a quarter point despite a recent uptick in inflation.
But there are fears it will have to slow its pace of easing next year owing to sticky inflation and bets that Trump's tax cuts and tariffs will reignite price increases.
"It will come as no surprise to investors to hear that the final full week of trading in global markets in 2024 has started with more gains for the US while Europe struggles," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, identifying a nascent "Santa rally" on Wall Street.
Regarding Europe, he noted that "Germany is now set for elections early next year, promising to throw in a new ingredient to Europe's heady brew of political instability." Regarding France, while the country now has a new prime minister, "the problems he faces remain intractable".
Kathleen Brooks, research director at trading platform XTB, said meanwhile that there would be "an elephant in the room" at the Fed meeting.
"How to accurately forecast economic activity and inflation rates, when the President-elect's policies are expected to have a huge economic impact and could trigger more inflation?" she wrote.
- China and Europe worries -
Investors also tracked data showing that Chinese retail sales grew 3.0 percent last month, much slower than in October and well off the five percent forecast.
Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets closed lower after the data release while oil prices fell slightly on concerns over Chinese demand.
Chinese officials have unveiled a string of aggressive measures in recent months aimed at bolstering growth in the world's second-biggest economy.
In Europe, the Paris stock market fell 0.7 percent after Moody's downgraded France's credit rating Saturday following months of political crisis and the appointment of centrist Francois Bayrou as prime minister.
"The market is likely to watch closely to see how the political problems in France affect sentiment in the German economy," said Jochen Stanzl, an analyst at CMC Markets.
Frankfurt slid 0.5 percent as Germany's embattled centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote, triggering elections set for February 23.
The European Central Bank cut rates again last week as inflation appears to come under control and the eurozone economy shows signs of weakness.
ECB chief Christine Lagarde said Monday that the bank would keep lowering interest rates, while warning that higher US tariffs under Trump could hit growth in the bloc.
A closely watched survey released Monday showed that business activity declined further in the eurozone in December, though less sharply than the previous month thanks to an upturn in the services sector.
In London, the UK government approved the £3.6 billion ($4.5 billion) takeover of Royal Mail's parent company, International Distribution Services (IDS), by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's EP Group.
IDS shares added 0.8 percent.
- Key figures around 1645 GMT -
New York - Dow: FLAT at 43,815.96 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.3 percent at 6,071.18
New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.8 percent at 20,083.95
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.7 percent at 7,357.08 (close)
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.5 percent at 20,313.81 (close)
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 8,262.05 (close)
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 39,457.49 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.9 percent at 19,795.49 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,386.33 (close)
Euro/dollar: UNCHANGED at $1.0504 from Friday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2690 from $1.2622
Dollar/yen: UP at 154.24 yen from 153.60 yen
Euro/pound: DOWN at 82.76 pence from 83.19 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.9 percent at $70.63 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.9 percent at $73.86 per barrel
Recent Stories
Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit
Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow
For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: ..
Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always leave serious ramifications: ..
DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed
Economy back on track due to government's initiatives: Tarar
DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib
Citizens’ registration relaunched
Talented students to be sent abroad on scholarships: Sikandar
Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman holds Khuli Kachehri in Jamshoro to address tr ..
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab dominates medal tally
Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its ..
More Stories From Business
-
For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: SBP10 minutes ago
-
10 development schemes worth Rs 20.676b approved2 minutes ago
-
Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial emphasizes need to improve Tax-to-GD ..10 minutes ago
-
250 welfare projects to start in Faisalabad soon: Commissioner1 hour ago
-
GCUF seminar on 19th2 hours ago
-
SECP advices Public against RAMPERS2 hours ago
-
Ahsan hails SBP to reduce interest rate by 200 basis points43 minutes ago
-
Japan provides ¥1.503b for maternal, child health, flood management3 hours ago
-
SACM emphasizes on digitization of public service provision3 hours ago
-
Iftikhar Ali welcomes 200 basis point reduction in SBP's policy rate28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 1,308 points28 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 pasia against dollar28 minutes ago