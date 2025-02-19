Open Menu

Global Stocks Steady As US And Russia Hold Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2025 | 12:07 AM

Global stocks steady as US and Russia hold talks

Global stock markets held largely steady on Tuesday as top US and Russian diplomats held their first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Global stock markets held largely steady on Tuesday as top US and Russian diplomats held their first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The talks, which excluded Europe and Ukraine, ended with Moscow and Washington agreeing to appoint teams to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war.

"Donald Trump continues to be the dominant force for financial markets," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

"Trump has ripped up the playbook when it comes to dealing with Russia, and the markets are keeping the faith with the US President for now," she added.

In Europe, the main markets were mostly higher, with Frankfurt's DAX index striking another all-time high as elections approach, with investors hoping a ruling coalition better able to act will emerge.

Defence stocks mostly added to gains after having soared the previous day as European leaders held an informal summit to discuss Ukraine and signalled more financial and military support ahead.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her government would announce plans later Wednesday for a "massive" rearming of Denmark's military due to the growing threat posed by Russia.

Wall Street opened mostly higher as traders came back from a three-day holiday weekend, with the S&P 500 falling just short of hitting a record high.

"Fittingly, gains in the mega-cap stocks, and AI enthusiasm following xAI's release of its Grok 3 model, are among the primary factors for the upside bias," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

Shares in struggling chipmaker Intel rose more than six percent at the start of trading following reports that rivals Broadcom and TSMC could buy parts of its business.

Over in Asia, Hong Kong's stock market soared Tuesday, thanks to a recovery in Chinese tech stocks.

That came after a meeting between President Xi Jinping and China's top business leaders fanned hopes that a long-running crackdown on the private sector is coming to an end.

Since taking the helm, Xi has strengthened the role of state enterprises in the world's second-largest economy and waged crackdowns on some areas of the private sector.

The drive has hammered some of the country's biggest names in recent years, sending their share prices plummeting.

Monday's gathering provided some much-needed relief to investors and boosted hopes for a sector revival.

"This was seen as a strong signal that his crackdown on the tech sector is over and with forthcoming pro-business policies to help revive the economy," said National Australia Bank head of market economics Tapas Strickland.

Chinese tech and e-commerce giant Alibaba rose more than two percent. Games developer XD Inc surged more than 10 percent, while Tencent added two percent.

Shanghai's stock market fared less well, while Tokyo gained.

Sydney fell as the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its first interest rate cut since late 2020 but warned global uncertainties would make it hard for officials to follow up with any more anytime soon.

- Key figures around 1430 GMT -

New York - Dow: DOWN less than 0.1 percent at 44,513.12 points

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.1 percent at 6,122.62

New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 20,080.99

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 8,764.72

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 8,202.31

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.1 percent at 22,828.41

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 39,270.40 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.6 percent at 22,976.81 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.9 percent at 3,324.49 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0455 from $1.0483 on Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2608 from $1.2613

Dollar/yen: UP at 151.76 from 151.41 yen

Euro/pound: DOWN at 82.93 pence from 83.11 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $71.53 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.4 percent at $75.50 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima so ..

UN nuclear chief to view contaminated Fukushima soil

6 minutes ago
 ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition ..

ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global ..

4 minutes ago
 Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two ..

Multan Police solve blind murder case, arrest two suspects

6 minutes ago
 Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s export ..

Govt Prioritizes for increasing country’s exports up to $60 billion

6 minutes ago
 AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career c ..

AIOU Mirpur hosts successful educational, career counselling open expo

6 minutes ago
 Honduras reverses decision to scrap extradition tr ..

Honduras reverses decision to scrap extradition treaty with US

6 minutes ago
Kohat launches massive vaccination drive against d ..

Kohat launches massive vaccination drive against deadly 'Tabaq' disease

6 minutes ago
 Arab League summit on Gaza postponed to March 4: E ..

Arab League summit on Gaza postponed to March 4: Egypt

4 minutes ago
 EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfar ..

EDGE reveals powerhouse suite of electronic warfare, radar, electro-optical syst ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens its sustainability leadership with ..

UAE strengthens its sustainability leadership with launch of second edition of S ..

41 minutes ago
 EDGE signs LoI with Lockheed Martin to explore are ..

EDGE signs LoI with Lockheed Martin to explore areas of collaboration in aerospa ..

41 minutes ago
 Britain's Tarling beats Pogacar and the clock at U ..

Britain's Tarling beats Pogacar and the clock at UAE Tour

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business