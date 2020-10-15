Global stocks tank on tightening virus restrictions

European stock markets tanked Thursday, after steep losses elsewhere, as investor sentiment was hammered by fears that tightening coronavirus restrictions could derail the world's tentative economic recovery

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :European stock markets tanked Thursday, after steep losses elsewhere, as investor sentiment was hammered by fears that tightening coronavirus restrictions could derail the world's tentative economic recovery.

London equities sank 1.

9 percent around midday after the UK government announced that the British capital will face more stringent coronavirus restrictions because of a rising number of cases.

Paris dropped 2.2 percent after the French government imposed a curfew in its capital and eight other cities -- covering almost a third of the country's population -- for as long as six weeks.