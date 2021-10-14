Global Supply Bottlenecks 'Worrying But Not Surprising' - IMF Finance Committee Chair

(@FahadShabbir)

Disruptions in the global supply chains of the world's economies are worrying but they are also not surprising in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Finance Committee Chair Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Disruptions in the global supply chains of the world's economies are worrying but they are also not surprising in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Finance Committee Chair Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.

"Supply chain disruptions are worrying but not surprising," Andersson, who is also Finance Minister of Sweden, told a Washington press conference after the latest meeting of the Finance Committee. "I am not surprised we have problems restarting the global economy.

"

However, the massive delays, shortages and supply logjams around the world were also indications that global demand and international trade were recovering from the now around-20-month long global pandemic, Andersson said.

"On the other hand, this is a sign the global economy is restarting - we need more initiatives to make it work better," she said.

The emergence of virus variants around the world has increased uncertainty, and risks to the international recovery are currently tilted to the downside, Andersson added.