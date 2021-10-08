UrduPoint.com

Global Tax Pact Will Be Finalized In Coming Weeks To Stop 'Race To The Bottom' - Yellen

Global Tax Pact Will Be Finalized in Coming Weeks to Stop 'Race to the Bottom' - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The global agreement on taxation to prevent countries from undercutting one another with lowest rates will be finalized in the coming weeks, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday.

"Finally, we are on the precipice of a historic tax agreement that signals a new era of multilateralism," Yellen said in a speech prepared for delivery at the B20, a business summit of the G20 group of countries, hosted virtually by Italy. "This agreement will be finalized in the coming weeks, and foreign-headquartered multinational corporations will face a minimum tax in all places they do business, just like US-headquartered multinational corporations do now."

The G-7, representing the world's seven wealthiest countries, agreed in June to impose a global minimum tax on corporate foreign earnings. The G20 has also supported the pact endorsed by as many as 134 countries representing more than 90% of the world's gross domestic product.

Since the pact was announced in June, Yellen has personally lobbied officials across the world to revamp their tax systems to create a more equitable structure that would prevent countries from undercutting one another on tax rates, in order to attract or retain economic activity.

"The international tax agreement will stop the four-decade long race to the bottom on corporate taxation - where tax authorities offer lower tax rates to attract business, leading others to respond with lower rates," Yellen said. "In practice, this has deprived our nations of important resources and increased the tax burden on workers."

Nearly 140 countries, including Ireland and Estonia, which have among the lowest tax rates, are expected to settle on a 15% minimum tax under the global plan.

