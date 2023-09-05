Open Menu

Global Tensions Risk Clean Energy Progress: IEA Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 05:44 PM

Global tensions risk clean energy progress: IEA chief

The head of the International Energy Agency urged the United States and China to set aside their differences and align on climate change, warning in an interview Monday that "geopolitical fractures" risked holding back the clean energy transition

Speaking at the African Climate Summit in Nairobi, Fatih Birol told AFP that these international rifts, partly stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are "becoming more and more pronounced".

"When I look at the future of energy and climate, I see that the best and most optimistic agenda is that clean energy is set to dominate the game," he said.

But he said geopolitical tensions were casting a "big shadow" because "international collaboration between the major players will be much more challenging".

That is a problem, with the world currently moving too slowly to meet the Paris Agreement goals to limit warming.

He singled out the US and China, the world's two biggest emitters, urging them to come together at the crunch COP28 climate talks in Dubai in November-December and "leave aside their tensions" -- both geopolitical and economic -- to seek joint or at least common positions on key issues.

The November climate summit in oil-rich United Arab Emirates will likely be dominated by clashing visions on energy.

Birol told AFP that global tensions were "definitely" holding back progress in the clean energy transition and warned of a "big pushback" from some countries and companies, without naming them.

But he said despite this change is happening, with more than 80 percent of the power plants built in the world last year focusing on renewable energy.

